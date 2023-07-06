According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, a convicted sex offender has a new address in Yuma.

William Anderson, 60, is residing at 13283 E. 40th St. in Yuma. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at this time.

