According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, a convicted sex offender has a new address in Yuma.
William Anderson, 60, is residing at 13283 E. 40th St. in Yuma. He is described as 6 feet, 1 inches tall, 210 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes. He is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at this time.
On Feb. 23, 1990, Anderson pled guilty in the San Diego County Superior Court in San Diego, Calif., to one count of sexual battery. He was sentenced to one year in jail and five years of probation. His victim was a seven-year-old female who was known to him.
On Jan. 10, 2000, Anderson pled guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court to one count of failure to register as a sex offender. He was sentenced to 30 days in jail and 24 months of supervised probation.
Anderson is considered a Level 2 sex offender with an intermediate risk to reoffend.