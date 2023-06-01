A convicted sex offender has a new address in Yuma.
John Glen Thompson, 55, is now residing at East 18th Street and Pacific Avenue, (homeless), the Yuma Police Department said.
He is described as 6 feet, 6 inches, 180 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
In 1997, Thompson had a sexual relationship with a child who was only 15 years old. In 1998, Thompson pled guilty to third degree rape in Pennington County, S.D.
On May 5, 1998, Thompson was convicted of one count rape.
On Feb. 21, 2008, Thompson was convicted of one count felony indecent exposure.
Thompson is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend.
