Jose Alejandro Salazar-Garcia, 53, has advised YCSO that he is now residing at 2871 W. 5th St., #2 in Yuma. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 158 pounds, bald and brown eyes. He is not wanted by YCSO at this time.
On Nov. 9, 2004, Salazar-Garcia entered a plea of nolo contendere in the Bexar County 227th District Court in San Antonio, Texas, to one count of indecency with a child by exposure. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Texas Department of Criminal Justice Garza West Unit, with 506 days’ credit for time served. His victim was a female juvenile known to him.