The Yuma Police Department is informing the community of a convicted Level 3 sex offender’s address within the city limits.
Alyna Garcia, 19, is now residing at 4369 S. Boxwood Ave. She is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with black hair and black eyes.
Garcia is not currently wanted by law enforcement, but she is considered a high risk to re-offend.
In February 2020 Garcia was convicted of eight counts of attempted exploitation of a minor.
The YPD is releasing the following information pursuant to the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.