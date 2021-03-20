A convicted Level 2 sex offender has informed the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office of the address where he now lives.
Thomas Paddock, 58, is currently residing at 248 S. Avenue B #106A in Yuma. He is described as being 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with grey hair and hazel eyes.
Paddock, who is not wanted by the YCSO, has been convicted of a sex offense that requires community notification.
On April 26, 2011, Paddock was convicted of one count of sexual exploitation of a minor, and one count of attempted sexual exploitation of a minor.
He was sentenced in Yuma County Superior Court to 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections, with credit for 183 days.
The victim was a female juvenile acquaintance.
Paddock is also currently on probation and under the supervision of the Yuma County Adult Probation Department.
As a Level 2 sex offender Paddock is considered to have a medium risk to re-offend.