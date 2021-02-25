A convicted Level 3 sex offender has informed the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office that he is now residing at a new address.
Jason Pennington., 45, is currently residing at 13128 E. 48th Drive in Yuma. He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes.
Pennington, who is not wanted by the YCSO, has been convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification.
On March 14, 2016, Pennington pled guilty to four counts of sexual exploitation of a minor in the Wake County Superior Court in Raleigh, North Carolina.
He was sentenced to 6-1/2 years in which he served one and a half years in prison and four years, 11 months and 30 days under supervision.
Pennington is also under the Interstate Compact and supervised by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and Reentry.
The YCSO has no legal authority to direct where a sex offender may or may not live. Unless court ordered restrictions exist, this offender is constitutionally free to live wherever he/she chooses.
As a Level 3 sex offender, Pennington is considered to have a high risk to reoffend.
The YCSO is releasing the following information pursuant to the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.
Notification must be made when certain sex offenders are released from the Arizona State Prison, accepted under an interstate compact or released from the county jail back into the community.
Anyone with any information regarding current criminal activity on this or any other offender is urged to please call the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at (928) 783-4427.
