The Yuma Police Department is informing the community that a convicted Level 3 sex offender has notified the agency that he is now residing at a new address within the city limits.
Armando Solis Corona, 56, is now living at 2270 W. 1st St.
He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighing 183 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On May 7, 1982, Corona was convicted of one count of rape and forcible carnal knowledge, in Volusia County, Florida, and served a three-year prison sentence.
He is not wanted by the YPD at this time, but is considered a high-risk to re-offend.
