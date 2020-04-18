The Yuma Police Department is informing the community that a convicted Level 2 sex offender has notified the agency that he is now residing at a new address within the city limits.
Richard Sadler, 65, is now residing at 2020 W. 3rd St., #49. He is described as being 6 feet, 6 inches tall, weighing 240 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
In May of 1993, Sadler pleaded guilty to two counts of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age. He is not currently wanted by law enforcement.
Previously, in March of 1992, he pleaded guilty to one count of continuous sexual abuse of child. Sadler is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to re-offend.
The YPD is releasing the following information pursuant to the Community Notification on Sex Offenders Law. It is the responsibility of the law enforcement agency having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.