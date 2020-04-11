The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the community that a convicted Level 2 sex offender has advised the agency that he is now residing at a new county address.
James Erickson, 60, is residing at 11362 E. 38th St. He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 189 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes. He is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at this time, but is considered a medium risk to re-offend.
On June 5, 2019, Erickson was found guilty in the Stone County Circuit Court in Galena, Missouri of two counts of statutory sodomy in the first degree; child molestation in the first degree; incest; and attempted sexual misconduct involving a minor by indecent exposure.
This occurred while the female victim, who was known to him, was 6 to 10 years of age. Erickson was sentenced to five years of supervised probation.
James Gilbert can be reached at jgilbert@yumasun.com or 539-6854.