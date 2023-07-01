A convicted sex offender has a new address in Yuma.
According to the Yuma Police Department, Joseph Everardo Johnson, 28, is now residing at 1430 S. 9th Ave. He is described as 6 feet, 170 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
In August of 2015, Johnson was in a romantic relationship with a 15-year-old victim.
On April 19, 2016, Johnson pled guilty to one count of statutory sexual seduction in District Court in Clark County Nevada.
Johnson is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend.
