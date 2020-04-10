The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the community that a convicted Level 3 sex offender has advised the agency that he is residing at a new county address.
Lewis H. Thompson, 43, is residing at 13378 E. 53rd Lane in Yuma. He is described as being 5 feet 7 inches tall, weighing 140 pounds, with brown hair and hazel eyes. He is not wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office at this time, but is considered a high risk to re-offend.
In May 2005, Thompson pled guilty in Yuma County Superior Court to sexual conduct with a minor and was placed on 36 months of probation. He had sexual contact with a 15-year-old female known to him.
Then in February 2007, Thompson’s probation was revoked and he was sentenced by the Yuma County Superior Court to one year in prison. He also pleaded guilty to attempted failure to register as a sex offender in November 2008 and was given 36 months of supervised probation.
Two years later, in September 2010, Thompson pleaded guilty in Yuma County Superior Court to failure to register as a sex offender. He was placed on intensive probation for 36 months in addition to the original conviction.
Finally in December 2013,Thompson failed to register his online identifiers in accordance with ARS 13-3821 and ARS 13-3822. His probation was revoked and he was sentenced in Yuma County Superior Court to one year in prison. with 347 days credit.