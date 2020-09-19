The Yuma Police Department is notifying the public that a convicted Level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend is residing at a new address within the city.
According to information contained in a sex offender notification issued by the YPD, Diego Rivera-Valencia, 61, is now residing at 1749 W. Camino Soledad.
He is described as 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 300 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On March 27, 1989, Rivera-Valencia pleaded guilty to one count of lewd or lascivious acts with a child under 14 years of age.
Then, on April 01, 2009, he pleaded guilty to one count of failure to register.
He is not wanted by law enforcement at this time.
Offenders are categorized into three levels: Level 1 (low risk to the community), Level 2 (intermediate risk to the community) and Level 3 (high risk to the community).