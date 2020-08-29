The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is notifying the public that a convicted Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend is residing at a new address within the county.
According to information contained in a sex offender notification issued by the YCSO, William Rex Evans, 63, is now residing at 13117 E. 40th St. He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, weighing 160 pounds, with gray hair and blue eyes.
On Nov. 27, 1987, Evans pleaded guilty in the Umatilla County Circuit Court in Pendleton, Oregon, to rape in the second degree. The victim was a 13-year-old female.
Then, on Sept. 30, 2005, Evans was convicted in the Fremont County District Court in Cañon City, Colorado, of sex assault/overcome victim’s will. The victim was a 53-year-old female. He is not on probation or parole.
Evans is not wanted by the YCSO at this time. It is the responsibility of the Chief Law Enforcement Office having jurisdiction where the offender resides to make notification to the community.
