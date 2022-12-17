A convicted Level 2 sex offender has advised the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office of his most recent change of address.
Aaron Haynes, 40, is currently residing at 339 S. Honey Ave. in Yuma.
He is described as being 6 feet tall, weighing 150 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
On July 10, 2002, Haynes pleaded guilty in the Oakland County 6th Judicial Circuit Court in Pontiac, Michigan, to three counts of criminal sexual conduct.
His victims were two adult females who were unknown to him.
Haynes was sentenced to 20 years in the Michigan Department of Corrections and is currently on Parole with the Arizona Department of Corrections.
While not currently wanted by the YCSO, due to his classification Haynes is considered to have an intermediate risk of reoffending.
