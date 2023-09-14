Two sex offenders in Yuma County have new addresses.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Aaron Castillo, 33, is now residing at 12422 E. 40th St. in Yuma. He is described as 5 feet, 4 inches tall, 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On June 6, 2014, Castillo pled guilty to two counts of attempted child molestation in the Yuma County Superior Court. He was sentenced to 5 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections with credit for 197 days served. His victim was a 12 year old female that was known to him. Castillo is currently on lifetime intensive probation with the Yuma County Adult Probation Department.
Castillo is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.
Joel Mercado Torrez, 62, is now residing at 12555 E. 48th Dr. in Yuma.. He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On March 11, 1997, Torrez entered a plea of nolo contendere in two separate cases in the Torrance Municipal Court in Redondo Beach, Calif., to five counts of indecent exposure, seven counts of annoy/molest children, and five counts of disorderly conduct: solicit lew acts. He was sentenced to 120 days in the Los Angeles County Jail, and 36 months of probation. His victims were two female juveniles and 1 adult female unknown to him.
Torrez is considered a Level 2 sex offender with an intermediate risk to reoffend.