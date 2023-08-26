Three convicted sex offenders in Yuma County have new addresses.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Curtis Clayton, 36, is now residing at 12677 East Tanja Drive in Yuma. He is described as 6 feet, 0 inches tall, 270 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
On Jan. 9, 2013, Clayton pled guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court to one count of attempted molestation of a child. He was sentenced to 270 days in the Yuma County Adult Detention Center with 231 days credit for time served, and he was placed on lifetime probation. His victim was a female juvenile known to him.
On May 14, 2014, Clayton’s probation was revoked and he was ordered to serve 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections.
According to the Yuma Police Department, Cutberto Rivera Jr., 73 is now residing at 2430 S. 5th Ave., Apt 5, in Yuma. He is described as 5 feet 7 inches, 190 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.
On July 7, 2015, Rivera pled guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court to one count of attempted molestation of a child, and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections. Rivera is currently on Intensive Lifetime Probation through Yuma County Adult Probation.
Rivera is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.
According to YPD, Aaron Van Haynes, 41, is now residing at 1572 West 12th Lane in Yuma. He is described as 6 feet, 150 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On July 10, 2002, Haynes pled guilty in the Oakland County 6th Judicial Circuit Court in Pontiac, Michigan to one count criminal sexual conduct-first degree (multiple variable), one count criminal sexual degree (multiple variables), and one count criminal sexual conduct second degree (during felony). Haynes was sentenced to 20 years in prison and is currently on parole.
Haynes is a level 2 sex offender with a medium risk to reoffend.