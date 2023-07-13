Two convicted sex offenders have new addresses in Yuma County.
According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office, Adrian Sandiego, 51, is now residing at South Avenue G and West County 15th Street in Somerton.
He is described as 5 feet, 8 inches tall, 210 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On May 9, 1994, Sandiego pled guilty in the U.S. Federal District Court for the District of Arizona to one count of sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to 16 months in the Federal Bureau of Prisons with 216 days credit for time served, followed by 12 months of supervision with the U.S. Marshals Service. Supervision was revoked and Sandiego served the 12 months in the Federal Correctional Institution in Phoenix instead.
Sandiego is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.
Cutberto Rivera, Jr., 73, is residing at 2779 W. 8th St., Lot #234 in Yuma.
He is described as 5 feet, 7 inches tall, 190 pounds, with white hair and brown eyes.
On July 7, 2015, Rivera pled guilty in the Yuma County Superior Court to one count of attempted molestation of a child, and one count of attempted sexual conduct with a minor. He was sentenced to 10 years in the Arizona Department of Corrections with 259 days credit for time served prior to sentencing. Rivera is currently on intensive lifetime probation through the Yuma County Adult Probation. His victim was a juvenile female known to him.
Rivera is considered a Level 3 sex offender with a high risk to reoffend.
