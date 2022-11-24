The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public that two Level 2 sex offenders are now residing at new addresses. Both are considered to have a medium risk to reoffend.
Benjamin Ray Valdez, 41, is now residing at 13583 E. 54th Drive. He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.
In October 2014, Valdez pleaded guilty in Pierce County Superior Court in Tacoma, Washington, to one count of child molestation.
He was sentenced to 12 months and one day in prison at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Cornell, Washington, which was followed by 36 months of community supervision.
The victim was a female juvenile known to him.
Valdez also pleaded guilty to four counts of child molestation in April 2017 in Pierce County Superior Court and was sentenced to 116 months, which he again served at the Coyote Ridge Corrections Center in Connell, Washington.
The victim was once again a female juvenile known to him
Valdez is currently on supervised probation for 36 months with the Yuma County Adult Probation Department.
Steven Lease, 68, is currently residing at 12755 E. 47th St. He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds, with a bald head and brown eyes.
In October 1996, Lease entered a plea of nolo contendere (no contest) in Anchorage Superior Court to one count of sexual abuse of a minor.
He was sentenced to four years in jail with two years suspended and 10 years of probation. The victim was a 17-year-old female who was known to him.
Lease is not currently on probation or parole.
Both men have been convicted of sex crimes that allow for community notification. Neither man is currently wanted by the Yuma County Sheriff’s Office.
To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.