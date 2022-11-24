The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public that two Level 2 sex offenders are now residing at new addresses. Both are considered to have a medium risk to reoffend.

Benjamin Ray Valdez, 41, is now residing at 13583 E. 54th Drive. He is described as being 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing 161 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

