The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public that two Level 2 sex offenders are now residing at new addresses. Both are considered to have a medium risk to reoffend.

Sergio Sanchez-Peralta, 24, is now residing at 1630 E. C St. in San Luis. He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you