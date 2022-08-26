The Yuma County Sheriff’s Office is informing the public that two Level 2 sex offenders are now residing at new addresses. Both are considered to have a medium risk to reoffend.
Sergio Sanchez-Peralta, 24, is now residing at 1630 E. C St. in San Luis. He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 230 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes.
On Oct. 23, 2018, Sanchez-Peralta entered a guilty plea in the U.S. District Court, District of Arizona in Phoenix to one count of possession of child pornography.
He was sentenced to 42 months in the Terminal Island Federal Correctional Institution in Terminal Island, Calif., and is currently serving 300 months of supervised probation.
Miles Coyote, 28, is residing at 351 S. Monte Vista Drive in Yuma. He is described as being 5 feet 11 inches tall, weighing 215 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
On Dec. 20, 2019, Coyote entered a guilty plea in the U.S. District Court, District of Arizona in Phoenix to one count of transfer of obscene material to a minor.
He was sentenced to 42 months in the Lompoc Federal Correctional Institution in Lompoc, Calif., and is currently on supervised probation for 36 months.
Both men have been convicted of sex crimes that allow for community notification. Neither man is currently wanted by YCSO.
To register for free email alerts or search for sex offenders in your area, visit the YCSO OffenderWatch page.