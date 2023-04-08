Two sex offenders, who have both been convicted of a sex offense that allows for community notification, are now residing at new addresses within the city.
Jason Lee Sims, 52, has reported to the Yuma Police Departing that he is now living at S. Shari Avenue and 30th Place.
He is described as being 5 feet 9 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Sims was arrested in San Diego County in 1990 rape by force but pled guilty to and convicted of sexual battery. He has also been arrested numerous times for various crimes including four times for failing to register as a sex offender.
While not currently wanted by the YPD, Sims is considered to be a high risk to reoffend due to his Level 3 classification.
James Bobby Stokes Jr., 53, is now residing at 2540 South 4th Avenue, #5.
He is described as being 5 feet, 11 inches tall, weighing 172 pounds, with gray hair and brown eyes.
On July 11, 2013, Stokes was found guilty in the Cocopah tribal Court of assault with the intent to commit rape, indecent exposure, cruelty to animals and two counts of carnal knowledge of a person under 18.
He was sentenced to four years in prison with credit for 343 days previously served.
According to the Cocopah Police Department, an investigation found that Stokes committed bestiality, and when a 7-year-old female victim caught him, he sexually assaulted her.
Stokes, who is considered to have violent tendencies, may also be unstable. As a Level 2 convicted sex offender Stokes has a medium risk to reoffend.
Anyone with any information regarding any criminal activity is encouraged to contact Yuma police at (928) 783-4421, or 78-Crime at (928) 782-7463 to remain anonymous.