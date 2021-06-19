With an excessive heat warning in place until Sunday night, Yuma County released a list of water and cooling stations in Yuma, Somerton and San Luis.
The following businesses are making their locations available to those who might need relief from the heat:
SOMERTON/SAN LUIS AREA
- Family Behavioral Integrated Health Services, 1130 E. Main St., Somerton, 928-627-2017.
- San Luis Walk-in Clinic, 950 E. Main St., Building A and B, Somerton, 928-236-8001.
- San Luis Walk-in Clinic and Family Behavioral Integrated Health Services, 214 W. Main St., Somerton, 928-627-1120.
- San Luis Urgent Care, 1233 S. Main St., Suite 1, San Luis, 928-550-5514.
- San Luis Walk-in Clinic, 1896 E. Babbitt Lane, San Luis, 928-722-6112.
YUMA AREA
- Hope Inc., 201 S. 1st. Ave., open year-round, Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed weekends and holidays.
- National Community Health Partners, 255 W. 24th St., May 1 through Sept. 30, Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- WACOG, 1235 S. Redondo Center Drive, May 1 through Sept. 15, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- Crossroads Mission, 944 S. Arizona Ave., open year-round, 24 hours, seven days a week.
- Crossroads Mission Thrift Store, 550 W. 8th St., Monday through Saturday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Closed Sundays and holidays.
- Starbucks Coffee, 2383 W. 24th St., May 1 through Sept. 30, Monday through Thursday, 4:30 a.m. to 10:30 p.m., Friday through Sunday, 4:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.
- Walmart, 8151 E. 32nd St., May 1 through Sept. 30, Monday through Sunday 7 a.m. to 10 p.m.
Businesses that would like to participate as water and cooling sites should call 928-317-4624.
In addition, the Yuma County Public Health Services District urges residents to drink plenty of water, stay indoors when possible, and know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke.
The symptoms of heat exhaustion include feeling faint or dizzy; excessive sweating; cool, pale and clammy skin; nausea and vomiting; rapid, weak pulse; and muscle cramps.
If someone experiences these symptoms, they should get to a cooler, air-conditioned place; drink water if fully conscious; and take a cool shower or use cold compresses.
The symptoms of heat stroke include a throbbing headache; no sweating; body temperature above 103 degrees; red, hot dry skin; nausea or vomiting; rapid, strong pulse; and losing consciousness.
If someone experiences these symptoms, they or someone around them should immediately call 9-1-1 and take action to cool the person until help arrives.