The story headlined “Sydcol cancels hazmat permit meeting,” published in the Wednesday edition of the Yuma Sun, should have said that John Adriatico and Jennifer Thimell, who started the SaveYuma.org petition in opposition of the proposed AA Sydcol LLC hazardous waste permit request, are in the middle of completing a move from Mesa to Wellton. Adriatico previously moved to Arizona in 2020 and resided in the Foothills briefly. The Yuma Sun apologizes for the error.
Correction/Clarification
Tags
Mara Knaub
