The Comings and Goings item on the Batteries Plus opening, published in the Sunday edition of the Yuma Sun, stated the incorrect date for the ribbon cutting. The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Yuma Sun apologizes for the error.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
The Comings and Goings item on the Batteries Plus opening, published in the Sunday edition of the Yuma Sun, stated the incorrect date for the ribbon cutting. The event will take place at 11:30 a.m. Thursday.
The Yuma Sun apologizes for the error.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Sunny skies. Becoming windy late. High 73F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
A clear sky. Low 52F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.
Sunshine and some clouds. High near 70F. Winds WSW at 10 to 20 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.