Tim Brienza and Tom Tyree
Soon-to-be YUHSD Superintendent Tim Brienza and STEDY Superintendent Tom Tyree smile with excitement after having discussed the particulars of the new cosmetology program expected to begin fall 2023.

 Photo By Sisko J. Stargazer /yuma sun

To become a cosmetologist in Yuma, the closest option is to study and become certified in Phoenix. But come fall 2023, students at the Yuma Union High School District will finally be able to study for and obtain cosmetology certification locally at little to no cost, thanks to a partnership between the district and the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY).

STEDY Superintendent Tom Tyree and YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza shared that the partnership will repurpose a classroom space in Vista High School to serve as a cosmetology lab. Up to 40 students will be able to study in the first year – each section taught containing a maximum of 20 students – and another 40 will be added in the second year as the program is a two-year course of study.

