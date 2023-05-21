To become a cosmetologist in Yuma, the closest option is to study and become certified in Phoenix. But come fall 2023, students at the Yuma Union High School District will finally be able to study for and obtain cosmetology certification locally at little to no cost, thanks to a partnership between the district and the Southwest Technical Education District of Yuma (STEDY).
STEDY Superintendent Tom Tyree and YUHSD Associate Superintendent Tim Brienza shared that the partnership will repurpose a classroom space in Vista High School to serve as a cosmetology lab. Up to 40 students will be able to study in the first year – each section taught containing a maximum of 20 students – and another 40 will be added in the second year as the program is a two-year course of study.
A licensed cosmetologist will be teaching the sections with program approval by both the Arizona Department of Education and the Arizona State Board of Cosmetology. By the end, students can walk away with an industry certificate in cosmetology and the 1,000 hours of experience required to earn it.
The curriculum is currently under development but Brienza and Tyree remarked that the first focus of the program will be on hairstyling – the cutting, coloring and chemistry interactions of hair. Further offerings not yet settled may include working on nails, working on eyebrows, esthetics and the like.
“Our students have expressed a huge interest in cosmetology so it’s actually going to be a central program,” Brienza said. “So it’s taught by a STEDY teacher, funded by STEDY 100%, our building and our kids – YUHSD kids – every kid will have an opportunity to take that class if they want.
“But also it’s available after school hours at Vista High School for anyone else, high school students who may be, you know, at another one of our high schools but they’re busy during the day so they come at nighttime or come in late afternoon, take the class. So that’s the next iteration, that’s the first time we’ve done that and we’re excited about it.”
As a collaboration between STEDY and YUHSD, the program differs in that it’s a central STEDY course being offered on a YUHSD campus. Traditionally, STEDY offers resources and funding to high schools for CTE (Career and Technical Education) programs and teaches a few CTE courses at its own central campus. The cosmetology endeavor “blurs the lines” in order to make the class more readily accessible.
“Everything we do, a big piece of it, is all about access, you know?” Tyree commented. “What makes a course accessible to our students, many times it’s location. And so by us adopting a model where, in essence, we are kind of going to where the students are, yeah, I think we’re providing access.”
Brienza explained that student interest for CTE programs is typically acquired through surveys as well as advisory boards. The outcome is sustained student engagement.
“We do have some wonderful data through our partnership with STEDY that we help support every kid and their desires,” Brienza said. “And when they do graduate and they’re college, career, community prepared, they’re ready for the community, they’re ready for college or they’re ready for their career because they have some sort of employable certification – from Career Technical Education, hopefully – that they can make an impact right away.
“I think our data speaks for itself with the partnership from STEDY just going back to 2015, 2016 when we had 4,000 kids [in CTE] and now we’re at over 8,000 at any given time during the year. It’s because of the programs – and it’s not programs that I think kids might like because that doesn’t work. It’s programs that the kids want. And we do surveys, we do interest inventories. We have advisory boards that tell us, ‘Listen, this is the cutting edge.’ So the kids are engaged. I mean, Mr. Tyree is absolutely correct: They’re engaged and they enjoy learning and that filters into the rest of their classes too.”
By offering a program with high student interest in a location within their district, Tyree believes STEDY is making the most of its funding.
“It’s the idea of us being good stewards of our taxpayers’ money,” he said. “One model that you could adopt would be to go out and build something or maybe go lease something of whatever. So what we’re doing is we’re making really good use of existing space: You’ve got a classroom, okay, that can be used during the day but now can be used after school … I think what we’re doing is leveraging the resources that we have in a really efficient way to make the best use of the money that our taxpayers have entrusted to us.”
The remodeling work for the classroom lab space is expected to take place during the summer along with the process of getting approved by both ADE and the state cosmetology board so that the program can begin in fall 2023.
“I think the last couple months, it’s really been kick started,” Brienza said. “And hopefully it works very well because that will hopefully lead to more examples where we can possibly have other central programs on satellite campuses. South County, possibly where when I say STEDY has a lesser footprint – they have a huge footprint because they support every one of our kids – but without a building down there, that might be areas where we look at where there’s programs that could be enhanced as well. It’s the next iteration. It’s the blurring of lines but we want to make sure that we do it right.”
Tyree expressed that years ago, he hadn’t initially conceived of cosmetology as a CTE program STEDY would bring to Yuma County one day. But noting the high demand from students as well as the “really good” money that students could make, it’s become clear that the program will make for a strong investment in YUHSD students’ futures.
“We need scientists and doctors and engineers and lawyers and people that are in the professions and accountants and teachers but you know, what we also need is we need new plumbers and electricians and somebody has to cut my hair!” Tyree said. “There are people in the trades, if you will, that are very, very necessary. And I think that’s the great thing, that people are really starting to understand this. In our society we have and in our economy we have, we have these people who are really essential that do these things. And you know what? They make great, some really, really good amounts of money.”
Brienza added that 89% of YUHSD students take a CTE class and whether their CTE courses are in computer programming or construction, they’re receiving actual industry certification that will gain them a leg up when seeking employment.
“Yuma County is a special place – it really is,” Brienza concluded. “And we collaborate like no one else because we have to solve our own problems, because we aren’t Maricopa, we don’t have the attention. But a lot of the [CTE districts] in the rest of the state, they’re not structured the way we are out here. Almost everything is an essential program and kids have to get bussed and they have to come on their own or find their own transportation.
“And Mr. Tyree recognizes and STEDY recognized right off the bat … number one, we don’t bus drivers now. We didn’t have them then, we don’t have them now to work the same way. But you know, really, it’s being able to think outside the box and how can we do it differently for Yuma County and not do it the same way the rest of the state does because it wouldn’t work. So I think just knowing that Yuma County’s a special place, we have to think outside the box and then we just do it better than everybody else.”
“We’re very, very supportive of each other,” Tyree said, commenting on the partnership between YUHSD and STEDY. “And we’re just trying to build on that. The high school district has had a great superintendent, Superintendent Thompson, and they have a great one coming on board. I’m looking forward to years of collaboration working together, being able to continue picking this up. So I think you can sense the enthusiasm and the passion that we have for career and technical education for our students in general.”