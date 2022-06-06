With costs coming in under the original estimates, Yuma County has $15.5 million remaining in American Rescue Plan Act funding that it could use for other projects or add to the existing projects.
But the Board of Supervisors decided to sit on the remaining funds for now. The supervisors can revisit the projects and make changes at a later time.
The changes in the estimates, however, required the supervisors to approve an updated projects list. They did so unanimously.
Yuma County got an ARPA allocation of $20.8 million, with the first half received in June 2021 and the second payment expected on or around June 9, 2022.
In September, the supervisors approved the initial list of projects, which must be reported to the U.S. Treasury.
New to the list is a construction project manager for the county’s middle-mile broadband backbone network project, which is estimated at $400,000.
Also added was a full-time position of a broadband program manager with a one-time cost of $2,500 for computer equipment and $100,000 annual salary for three years, totaling $302,500. The salary would then be transitioned to the general fund.
Chairman Tony Reyes questioned the difference between the construction project manager and the broadband program manager.
“The project manager is for construction only. The broadband program manager is to continue the work that I’ve been doing, in concert with our grants people as well as all our partners in the region to expand the middle mile and find additional grants and make sure our middle mile is managed and continues as a utility for the next 50 years,” explained County Administrator Susan Thorpe, who will be retiring this week.
Also coming in lower than originally budgeted was the replacement ambulance for the nonprofit Tri-Valley Ambulance, which had been budgeted at $225,000 and is now estimated at $218,000.
The construction bid for the Greater Yuma Port Authority buildout of the Magrino Industrial Park also came in lower at $2.3 million, a savings of $1.8 million.
However, one project came in higher than initially anticipated. A Housing Department Water Line Project in Somerton had originally been estimated at $309,000. After receiving an invoice from Somerton, the updated figure is now $318,921.
Nevertheless, the total costs of the proposed projects came in $464,000 less than the originally budgeted, leaving $15.5 million in ARPA funding that could be used for other projects, including for the Orange Grove/Rancho Mesa Verde Sewer System and environmental mitigation projects for particulate matter pollution.
It also includes the Tacna water system construction, in case there is a shortfall in existing grants. The county will be requesting future increases in grants but has also set aside $1.5 million toward this project.
ARPA projects must be committed by 2024 and completely expended by 2026, or the remaining funds go back to the U.S. Treasury.
Supervisors Jonathan Lines asked if any of the funds could be used to offset general fund expenses so the county could reduce the tax levy in view of the current inflation issues.
However, Reyes suggested that it’s wiser to use the funds to offset construction costs for one-time projects than cut tax rates or levies, which could impact future budgets.
“Reducing tax rates or reducing levies I find a little hard to do … I just feel that we’re saddling the future (supervisors) with the decision to increase them, while if we keep them steady and level, it provides a bigger cushion,” Reyes said.
Ultimately, the supervisors unanimously approved the updated project list as presented.
In other action, the supervisors approved the following items:
• An updated agreement for a GYPA loan of $2.2 million and awarded a $4.2 million construction contract to DPE Construction, the lowest bidder.
• Approved the construction plans, specifications and cost estimate for the Tacna Water Infrastructure System. The current cost estimate for this project is $12.4 million, with total funding from a combination of federal and state grants and forgivable loans.
The board also set a public hearing on the matter for June 21 at 6 p.m. in Tacna.