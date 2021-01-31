Yuma officials made it clear that while the city is obligated to allow the sale of recreational marijuana, “the City of Yuma does not condone the use of marijuana or violation of Federal law.”
The council added this sentence as a disclaimer in a proposed ordinance introduced on Wednesday. Officials are changing the city code to comply with state law following voter approval of Proposition 207, which legalizes the use of marijuana by adults 21 years of age and older.
Councilman Gary Knight explained that the disclaimer serves as a reminder to the public that even though marijuana users cannot be cited by state, county or local law enforcement, they could still be cited by federal law enforcement.
“It also gives the city plausible deniability of advocating the violation of federal law. For those reasons, I felt like it should be left in, for no other reason,” Knight said, noting that staff had suggested that the sentence be removed.
Mayor Doug Nicholls agreed. “In my opinion, it mirrors what we have in our medical marijuana law, so it’s appropriate to have that mirror. It’s fine with me,” he said.
The council was unanimous in the decision to keep the disclaimer as part of the ordinance.
The council struck the word “medical” from the proposed ordinance, so that “recreational” and “medical” cannabis are on the same footing in the manner state law now requires. The proposed ordinance changes “non-profit medical dual-purpose marijuana dispensary facilities” to “dual-purpose marijuana facilities.”
A new section reads: “Each non-profit medical marijuana dispensary and recreational marijuana establishment shall locate within one location, within the same building as a dual-purpose marijuana facility.”
The proposed ordinance requires recreational marijuana establishments to share space with nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries within the same building. In addition, the city would require buffers of 1,000 feet from schools, daycares, churches and other places of worship, residential zones, parks, libraries and community centers as well as 5,280 feet from any other marijuana facility, regardless if these uses are located in the city or the county.
In 2011, the council originally adopted a zoning ordinance which provided regulations for the operation of medical marijuana dispensaries. With the approval of this proposed zoning code text amendment, recreational marijuana establishments in Yuma would be subject to the same rules and regulations as medical marijuana dispensaries, in addition to the co-location requirement.
A staff report notes that the city’s goal is to protect certain property uses from possible future impacts of marijuana facilities. This is accomplished by requiring the buffers; requiring the facilities to be located on heavily traveled roadways; requiring dispensing and growing to be grouped together on the same site; limiting the hours of operation; and by allowing the Arizona Department of Health Services to regulate the actual operation of the use (who can open a facility, how it must be run, reporting requirements, etc.).
On Dec. 14, the Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend approval with a 5-0 vote.
During the Wednesday meeting, Phoenix attorney Pele Peacock Fischer addressed the council via Zoom, noting that she represents clients who might apply for a marijuana establishment license in Yuma County.
Fischer objected to the “dual” license and collocation requirement. “A locality may not enact an ordinance that is more restrictive than a comparable ordinance that applies to medical marijuana dispensaries or that makes the operation of a marijuana establishment unduly burdensome,” she said. “The ordinance presented is more restrictive as it essentially will prohibit a marijuana establishment that is not a dually licensed from operating in the city.”
She offered to provide the city with support and education on the application process. “I would like to better understand the council’s goal because if the goal is to limit the number of marijuana-related businesses, this ordinance doesn’t do that. Any dual license could come and attempt to locate in Yuma city in accordance with the zoning ordinance and restrictions,” Fischer said.
Nicholls suggested she talk with city counsel offline. City Attorney Richard File said he would be happy to do so.
Asked to respond to Fischer’s comments, the city sent this statement: “We appreciate Ms. Fischer’s comments on the proposed ordinance and are eager to continue our discussions with her to better understand her clients’ concerns with the proposed legislation.”
The proposed ordinance is up for possible adoption at the Feb. 3 meeting.