While changes to the rules regulating corner markets don’t necessarily mean a return to the old-time mom-and-pop stores, at least one Yuma City Council member is pleased that more kinds of businesses are now allowed in limited commercial districts.
An ordinance that had been scheduled for adoption has been amended and reintroduced to the public for later adoption.
The newly introduced ordinance would amend the current rules to allow any use permitted within the Limited Commercial (B-1) District, with the exception of adult oriented businesses, as a conditional use for a corner market located within the Infill Overlay District.
Councilman Mike Shelton asked if this referred to neighborhood stores such as
Hom’s Market, 201 S. Orange Ave., or whether it had broader implications. Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development, explained that while the code already allows businesses such as cafes, bakeries and delis for corner markets, the new ordinance now identifies additional businesses that can be operated with a conditional use permit, such as general offices, shops, salons, retail sales, indoor and outdoor restaurants.
Shelton noted that while he had the “dreamy hope” of returning to the days of the old mom-and-pop markets down the street, he appreciated the “broader and more contemporary” uses now allowed in those commercial districts.
However, Councilman Chris Morris suggested amending the ordinance from the version initially recommended by the Planning and Zoning Commission to say that an applicant or neighboring resident can appeal a decision made by the zoning administrator or the commission to the City Council by filing a Notice of Appeal with the city clerk within 15 days following the determination. The council’s decision would be final.
The council unanimously approved the change proposed by Morris and reintroduced the ordinance as amended. It is now scheduled for adoption at the next council meeting.
Corner market regulations adopted in 2018 allowed limited commercial development within certain residential districts to encourage neighborhood investment and convenient access to goods and services within walking distance.
Many commercial uses were excluded to protect the character of the surrounding neighborhood. However, citizens have since expressed a desire for more conditional uses at these locations.
Consequently, staff proposed amending the regulations to allow more mixed-use and commercial development to occur within these residential neighborhoods to accommodate the requests and growth.
If adopted, these conditional use businesses would be allowed to operate between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. If a business needs longer hours, the expanded schedule could be defined in the permit. The permit process would give residents an opportunity to express their opinions on conditional use requests.
In addition, the council unanimously adopted six ordinances. No members of the public asked to speak on any of the new ordinances.
An adopted ordinance now allows site-built homes within the Manufactured Housing Subdivision District. This new rule comes after the city received an increase in requests from residents wanting to construct site-built homes within these districts.
Previously, site-built homes were not permitted within these subdivisions. The amendment now allows both types of housing.
One of the newly adopted ordinances updates construction standards. Since 2016, the city has used the Maricopa Association of Governments specifications as well as a Yuma supplement.
Mayor Doug Nicholls questioned whether the new ordinance eliminated the Yuma supplement. City Engineer Jeff Kramer explained that the updates do not cancel the localized supplement, which remains in place as a separate set of standards. The new ordinance only amends the MAG standards as used by the city to stay current.
Another newly adopted ordinance defines the procedures for obtaining an administrative warrant to allow the city to take care of public nuisances, such as vermin, traffic or walkway obstructions that pose a danger to people and property and directly affect the quality of life of citizens.
If a property owner cannot or does not remedy a public nuisance within a reasonable time, the city has the option to step in and remedy the situation. This requires obtaining an administrative warrant from a judge, which gives permission for the city to enter the property and take action.
However, some property owners live in Yuma part-time or not at all, making it difficult to provide notice of current or potential public nuisances. The newly adopted ordinance now clearly defines the proper procedure for giving notice to property owners and outlines everything that the city has to do so that all parties involved in a case, including judges, property owners and residents, are on the same page.
The council also adopted the following:
– An ordinance that updates floodplain management language to bring city regulation into compliance with the state model code language, as required by the Arizona Department of Water Resources. The text amendment doesn’t impact floodplain boundaries or change the processes or requirements for compliance with floodplain regulations.
– An ordinance that authorizes the annexation of Las Palmas Apartments, 248 S. Avenue B. The property owner, Ryberto Investments, requested annexation of the 4.44-acre complex.
– An ordinance that grants an easement to Arizona Public Service for an electrical power service feed and 800 amp transformer to the new Thomas F. Alt Utilities Complex.