After conducting a public hearing, with no citizens wanting to speak, the Yuma City Council unanimously approved the Capital Improvement Program for fiscal years 2021 through 2025.
Capital improvements, which must have a minimum value of $25,000, include new construction and renovations to existing facilities and the purchase of large equipment. The funding sources for the CIP include bonds, fees, taxes and grants.
The first year of the CIP is adopted as part of the annual budget using committed funds. The 2021 CIP includes 54 projects totaling $54.1 million – $12 million more than last year – but the city expects 45% of the costs to be recovered through grants, reimbursements and private-public partnerships. If a grant is not received, the project will not move forward.
After Mayor Doug Nicholls recused himself, citing a conflict, council members discussed the proposed projects. Ema Lea Shoop noted the many projects are to be paid by grants and matching funds from the city and asked why the city doesn’t use grants and matching funds to repair roads. City Engineer Jeff Kramer explained that there are very few grants available for road improvements, but that the city is always looking out for them.
Mike Shelton questioned two projects, beginning with $450,000 worth of design and landscaping enhancements for the medians on Avenue 3E from 32nd Street to 40th Street and on 32nd Street from Avenue 3E to Arizona Avenue scheduled for 2023-2024. Shelton asked if anything new would be constructed. Kramer replied no, that the city would only be restoring the landscaping that had deteriorated or died off in an existing median.
The CIP states that these two corridors serve as an entryway into Yuma for anyone arriving through the airport or the Marine Corps Air Station. The justification portion reads: “This project will provide an enhancement to the entryway corridors, creating an attractive first impression for visitors, dignitaries and potential business investors in our community.”
Shelton said he didn’t believe investors would care about the condition of the median. “If Elon Musk flew in here in his jet, the median would be the last thing on his mind.” He proposed amending the justification to read: “The landscaping has fallen into disrepair and needs to be restored to its original intended condition.”
However, Gary Knight defended the original justification, noting that businesses that want to move to Yuma look at the roads and how the city takes care of itself. “I don’t have a problem with the wording the way it is,” Knight said.
After debate among the council members, Shelton proposed modifying it “slightly” to read: “... needs to be restored to its original intended condition for the purpose of attracting business investors to our community.” Chris Morris seconded the motion, but after a roll call vote, the motion failed 4-2.
Shelton also questioned the justification of a project that would widen 16th Street from four to six lanes from 3rd to Maple avenues, requiring the relocation of a Jack in the Box restaurant. The 2024-2025 project will cost $200,000 to design in 2021, with a total cost of $5.7 million.
The CIP states that widening will occur on the south side of 16th Street to maintain access to the police department garage. But Shelton asked whether the project had more to do than blocking access to the police garage. Kramer explained that traffic congestion was the main reason, pointing out jams and backups are common in that area.
Nevertheless, Kramer added, the police garage is still an issue because if any opposing driveways move any closer, the garage access will become unusable.
Morris asked whether the timing of the signals contributed to the traffic backups and noted that perhaps adjusting the timing could help the city hold off on future widening projects. Kramer noted that over time, the signal clocks experience slippage, leading to “little delays” and explained that another long-term CIP project calls for moving from the current manual adjustments to a more automated remote process.
Shelton motioned to amend the CIP project to include “something in writing” that the city will be talking to each of the affected property and business owners. However, the motion died after failing to gain a second.
The council then unanimously approved the CIP with an amendment to specify the delivery methods for each project.