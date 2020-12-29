The Yuma City Council, with a 6-1 vote, adopted an ordinance that adds a new chapter on recreational marijuana to the city code.
Councilwoman Karen Watts, during the Dec. 16 meeting, voted against the ordinance because it prohibits marijuana testing facilities within the city limits.
Watts, a healthcare provider, reiterated her reasons for voting against the amended ordinance. “I’ll be voting no as I’m concerned with the prohibition of testing facilities. The testing facilities that were left out to me are about science and safety. Government research is woefully underfunded and deficient in the area of cannabis. And I believe as people are looking to replace narcotics, anxiety meds and sleeping aids with marijuana, the consumer needs to know the health benefits and risks. So I’m voting no because we left out the testing facilities,” she said.
The council amended the ordinance when it was first introduced on Dec. 2 with a motion to strike the entire section titled “Marijuana Testing Facility Permitted” and replace it with a new section titled “Marijuana Testing Facility Prohibited.”
The new section says: “To the fullest extent allowable by law, the operation of a marijuana testing facility is prohibited in the City of Yuma. This prohibition does not apply to marijuana testing facilities operated by the federal government and its agencies, the State of Arizona and its agencies and political subdivisions, or by public or private universities or colleges engaged in research.”
No members of the public asked to address the agenda item.
The ordinance regulates the use of recreational marijuana within the city. On Nov. 3, a majority of voters in Arizona approved Proposition 207, called the “Smart and Safe Arizona Act,” legalizing adult recreational marijuana in the state. Prop 207 establishes a mechanism to open retail recreational marijuana outlets known as “marijuana establishments” and an ability to operate “marijuana testing facilities” in certain situations.
“We have the ability to regulate what happens in our community for the testing component. The recreational component is governed primarily by the state law with some modifications to this Health and Safety ordinance in our code. Right now what is proposed doesn’t have the prohibition for the marijuana testing facility,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said at the Dec. 2 meeting.
The council voted 6-1 at that meeting to prohibit testing facilities, with Watts the only one voting against the prohibition.
The council will soon consider more text amendments recommended by the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, which would allow recreational marijuana establishments to collocate with nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries on a single site, within the same building.
The commission on Dec. 14 recommended approval of text amendments to the city code related to nonprofit medical marijuana dispensaries that add recreational marijuana establishments.
However, the city would require buffers of 1,000 feet from schools, daycares, churches and other places of worship, residential zones, parks, libraries and community centers as well as 5,280 feet from any other marijuana facility, regardless if these uses are located in the city or the county.