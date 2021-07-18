The Yuma City Council and Planning and Zoning Commission will meet in a joint work session at 5 p.m. Monday in the Civic Center, 1440 W. Desert Hills Drive.
The agenda includes discussion regarding the council’s recently adopted 2021-2025 Strategic Plan and proposed 2022 General Plan.
Mayor Doug Nicholls briefly will present information on the strategic plan, followed by discussion regarding the plan and the council’s vision for the city.
The general plan discussion will include a brief presentation by Community Planning staff, followed by discussion and deliberation regarding chapters within the plan.
The discussion will also include an overview of public outreach efforts, general plan chapter presentations, proposed land use amendments and next steps.