The Yuma City Council approved a tentative budget of $472.8 million for fiscal year 2024, which sets the ceiling. Until adoption of the final budget, the city can move funds within the budget, but can’t go any higher.
The tentative budget includes a Capital Improvement Program of $216 million, combined maintenance improvement districts of $448,876 and operating expenses of $256.3 million.
The council is set to adopt the final budget on June 21. However, the council has delayed adoption of the property tax levy until Aug. 2 as it waits for the outcome of proposed legislation that could impact the city’s rental and food sales tax revenues.
At risk is $8.2 million if legislation removes the city’s ability to assess these sales tax.
The state budget has been passed, but the legislative session is still open. After a three-week recess, state lawmakers will return to the state capital on Monday, where they have a list of pending bills. Some proposed preemptive bills would impact cities and towns.
“D-Day is Monday,” noted Deputy City Attorney Rodney Short. He explained that Gov. Katie Hobbs vetoed the first version of the rental tax bill, but she’s not likely to do it again.
“I think the tenor for a veto has changed on this particular subject based on the fact that the budget has passed,” Short said. “I don’t think in this particular case we can rely on a governor veto.”
Short noted that one local senator, Brian Fernandez, is a “strong no,” against the bill, but the other senator, Sine Kerr, is a “strong yes.”
“So it sounds like we need to make a call to the senator,” Mayor Doug Nicholls noted.
Councilman Mike Shelton asked whether the legislators had been reminded of the impact if the rental tax bill is passed. Short noted that not every community has a rental or food tax, so it’s considered a mostly rural issue.
In separate action, the council adopted a resolution approving the 2024-2028 Capital Improvement Program, a five-year projection of planned improvements, including cost estimates, method of financing, recommended time schedules, and the estimated annual cost of operating and maintaining the facilities to be constructed or acquired.
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop questioned the use of road tax revenues for the Hotel Del Sol multimodal transportation center, noting that she’s “uncomfortable” using those funds when voters intended those revenues to be used for roads only.
Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton explained that the multimodal project has a transportation component, which justifies the use of road taxes as a match for a federal grant.
He confirmed that if a private partner is found for the project, then the city won’t use road taxes. “We’re going to definitely try to pursue a P3 (private-public partner) to help us with the construction of that and hopefully not have to use those funds. That would be our goal at this point,” Simonton noted.
“Just don’t neglect the streets,” Shoop interjected.
“We’re putting as much money into the roadways as we possibly can,” Simonton replied.
Shoop asked for clarification: “Basically, that money is on hold if you need it. If not, it goes back to do more streets?”
Deputy Mayor Chris Morris confirmed her statement, noting that the funds were allocated “just in case.”
No speakers asked to address either budget. The council voted unanimously to adopt the tentative budget and 6-0 for the CIP after Nicholls recused himself due to potential conflicts.