The Yuma City Council approved a tentative budget of $472.8 million for fiscal year 2024, which sets the ceiling. Until adoption of the final budget, the city can move funds within the budget, but can’t go any higher.

The tentative budget includes a Capital Improvement Program of $216 million, combined maintenance improvement districts of $448,876 and operating expenses of $256.3 million.

