Council approves rezoning previously nixed by voters

A Yuma developer is hoping that third time’s the charm when it comes to a request to rezone seven acres at 24th Street and Avenue 9E from agriculture to medium density residential with the intention of building an 84-unit apartment complex.
Donna White, who led a previously successful referendum against the rezoning request previously approved by the council, says nothing has changed and is ready for another fight.
“If you want to play this game again the third time, I’m ready,” White told the council.
Nevertheless, the council, in a divided vote, again approved the rezoning request that would allow the apartment project.
The developer, Saguaro Desert Land, which is owned by Hall’s General Contractors, has not given up, even though voters previously nixed it in a referendum. In 2016, following the rezoning approval by council, opponents gathered enough signatures from city residents to initiate a referendum, which placed the rezoning decision in the hands of the voters.
In November 2016, a citywide special election overturned the council decision, as a majority of those who participated in the election voted to deny the zoning application.
Less than two years later, in July 2018, the applicant submitted another request to rezone the property, this time announcing plans to build moderate-income apartments targeting teachers, first responders, nurses and social workers.
Because this zoning application did not differ from the previous rezoning overturned by voters, the council denied the request, with some members noting that the public’s opposition had been “loud and clear.”
In November 2022, the developer again submitted a rezoning application. However, with this request, the applicant provided new details, including conceptual elevations and floor plans.
On Jan. 10, during a neighborhood meeting, residents voiced similar concerns about the proposed location, including the potential increase in traffic and school populations and other potential impacts on existing services within the area.
On Feb. 13, with no members of the public addressing the issue, the Planning Commission recommended approval with a 4-0 vote, with three commissioners absent.
At a council meeting earlier this month, two members of the public spoke against the rezoning request. “Trust me, nothing’s changed,” White said.
White reiterated concerns with traffic and the impact on schools as well as the danger of having a canal close by. She also questioned why the Marine Corps is not building more housing for military personnel. “The Marine Corps really should be bearing the brunt of this,” she said.
Luis Arroyo agreed that nothing has “significantly” changed from the previous request. Noting that the type of housing, in this case apartments, is not the issue, he listed concerns related to liquefaction, water contamination, farming, access to 24th Street and Avenue 9E and a lack of mass transit.
He also pointed out the potential impact to city services. “You’re going to have the same amount of police people, you’re not going to increase the number of police even though we already have problems recruiting, retaining,” he said.
“What has not changed is our vote … So there should not be a new decision made in this case,” Arroyo added.
Several council members expressed appreciation for the conceptual plans submitted and explained why they saw this most recent request as different.
“I now have a concept. I now understand that we’re not packing that whole strip of land with apartments edge-to-edge, that there’s quite a bit of open space still remaining, and that was one of the issues we had,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said.
Deputy Mayor Chris Morris agreed that the conceptual drawings were helpful to him. “Seeing our need for housing and everything, I think it’s really nice to see something like this coming in,” he said.
Councilman Gary Knight said that since the previous request, he has been approached by educators and teachers who want to rent, not buy, a home within walking or biking distance of Arizona Western College and area schools.
“There just aren’t any apartments there right now, but there could be, and with his project, there will be,” Knight said.
Nicholls addressed some of the concerns raised by White and Arroyo. He agreed that the military needs to start paying attention to the housing needs of its personnel. “But that situation we’re in today is we have people, regardless of where they work, that need housing,” he said.
He noted that multifamily housing has higher standards to meet than single-family housing “so liquefaction issues or whatever get addressed,” Nicholls said. “Our code isn’t the same code as most of the rest of the state. It’s a higher standard because of the seismic zone.”
However, council members Ema Lea Shoop and Mike Shelton expressed concerns with the project. Shoop noted the potential for increased traffic and a lack of parking. Alyssa Linville, director of planning and neighborhood services, explained that the city code requires adequate on-site parking.
Shoop also asked about future plans for a traffic study and widening of 24th Street and Avenue 9E “because traffic from the housing area along 24th Street gets pretty heavy coming out to get on to Araby Road.”
Linville noted that 24th Street is not intended to be expanded any further and that the proposed project does not require a traffic impact study. “The roadway as built can accommodate the proposed project,” she said.
Knight explained that a prior traffic count conducted by the Yuma Metropolitan Planning Organization found that traffic on 24th Street “wasn’t anywhere close to capacity.”
However, both Nicholls and Knight noted other “bigger picture” housing concerns. “If we’re not taking care of the issue, the state’s ready to step in to take care of this issue and remove the public portion of these decisions and take it out of the hands of the city council or even the voters,” Nicholls said.
The mayor explained that the state Legislature is considering taking away a city’s ability to rezone in response to the housing shortage. “The state at this point is looking at removing zoning restrictions, which would allow apartments anywhere, including in the middle of ag fields … They’re saying that the cities are in the way of creating more opportunities for the dramatic number of people who still need housing.”
He added: “The reason why I’m so distraught over the current discussion at the state Legislature about pulling the public process out of zoning, that should scare everybody. We need to hear everyone’s opinion. We shouldn’t be trying to silence people …
“To not have the ability to speak as a citizen against something that’s happening in your neighborhood isn’t even American, in my opinion, but that’s what the state legislators are looking at, and we’re giving them fodder by not taking care of our own housing needs here in our community.”
Knight said the proposed legislation, called “by rights zoning,” means that a developer can build “whatever he wants, just about wherever he wants. It doesn’t have to go to our planning and zoning, and in fact makes our planning and zoning obsolete, and it makes what we’re doing here as a council obsolete.
“You, the people, would no longer have anything to say about it as the developer would be, by rights, able to build what he wants. And that being said, what you might see at the corner of 9E and 24th Street is not medium density apartments, but high density apartments, and there’s nothing we could do to stop it,” Knight said.
On the other hand, Shelton reminded the council that voters had already said “no” to the rezoning in a referendum. “Certainly we should not lose sight that we had a democratic process that worked and we should not simply toss it aside,” he said.
“And if we do go forward with it, I would still hope that the developer would reach out to those who were against it, and make an attempt to persuade them that it would be in their best interest to support it now,” Shelton added.
Ultimately, the council voted 5-2 to rezone the property, with Shoop and Shelton voting against the request.