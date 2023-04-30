Council approves rezoning previously nixed by voters

Some members of the Yuma City Council voted to approve a rezoning request for property at the intersection of 24th Street and Avenue 9E after seeing the conceptual designs submitted by a developer that is proposing an 85-unit apartment complex.

 COURTESY OF CITY OF YUMA

A Yuma developer is hoping that third time’s the charm when it comes to a request to rezone seven acres at 24th Street and Avenue 9E from agriculture to medium density residential with the intention of building an 84-unit apartment complex.

Donna White, who led a previously successful referendum against the rezoning request previously approved by the council, says nothing has changed and is ready for another fight.

