The Yuma Police Department and Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are on their way to working together on investigations involving suspected and actual explosive materials.
The City Council on Wednesday approved an intergovernmental agreement between the two entities, establishing the Yuma Regional Bomb Squad.
“It’s really great to see that the county and the city, YCSO and YPD, are working so closely together to keep our residents safe,” Councilman Gary Knight said. “And I know we’ve always worked well with the county, but this is just another indication that we do work together very well to keep our residents safe and this bomb squad is a great idea.”
The Police Department does not currently have an explosives ordnance disposal unit, commonly referred to as a bomb squad. The Sheriff’s Office has a bomb squad, but does not have sufficient personnel to fully staff a team that can adequately serve all of the county.
By forming the Yuma Regional Bomb Squad, the agencies will formally partner to fully staff a regional team “capable of responding to a variety of explosive-related calls for service, including security sweeps, county-wide,” according to a staff report.
The report noted that explosive detection, neutralization and investigative capabilities are essential for the continued safety of the community since the county and city are home to two major military facilities, various railways, an international airport, multiple recreational areas, a major interstate, a growing residential and economic center with direct proximity to the southern border, as well as having a history of national political interest and dignitary visits.
Costs associated with operating the team, such as training, equipment and personnel costs, will come out of the city’s general fund. There are no costs exclusive to the creation of or participation on the Yuma Regional Bomb Squad.
In other action, the council agreed to a request from the Fire Department to switch to the 2018 International Fire Code Adoption with local amendments.
The fire code, which establishes a minimum set of fire and life safety standards, is easier to access and more user friendly than the one currently in use by the city, noted Fire Marshal Kayla Franklin.
The new fire code will also bring Yuma in line with the state and the majority of municipalities.
In addition, Franklin noted that the IFC can be used without having to register nor does it require a subscription or login to view the entire code.
The newly adopted fire code, which is part of the International Code Council building code, is already being used by other city departments and mirrors the language in the city’s building code, plumbing code, mechanical code, etc.
The International Code Council already has agreements in place with the software that the Fire Department uses for inspections, allowing complete digital access to its entire code.
Design professionals will be able to better navigate the fire code and cross reference it with other codes the city has adopted, Franklin noted.
Also, the International Code Council publishes a document every three years which outlines significant changes between editions of the code. Adopting the IFC will ensure that future code updates will be streamlined and simplified, according to Franklin.
In addition, the council approved an increase in fees associated with fire activity permits, the first in more than two years. Franklin described the increases as “modest” and noted that the Fire Department used an inflation calculator to determine appropriate cost changes.
The newly adopted ordinance also includes less restrictive requirements for fire sprinklers to better match the city code. For example, buildings classified as a storage or factory with less than 2,000 square feet of space, without high piles of storage or hazardous materials, would be exempt from installing fire sprinklers.
This aligns with a current exception for business occupancies less than 2,000 square feet, without cooking equipment or hazardous materials.
Also exempted from installing fire sprinklers would be assembly uses under free standing open canopy structures, without cooking equipment.
“We love fire sprinklers. I want everyone to have fire sprinklers. They save property. They save lives,” Franklin noted. However, she added, the proposed exceptions would help smaller businesses that are at a lower risk for fire that may struggle to afford the expense of a fire sprinkler system.
All codes have an existing clause that can be applied retroactively for life-threatening situations, but the intent is not to require retrofitting of existing buildings in general. The department would enforce the fire code that was in place at the time a building was constructed, Franklin noted.