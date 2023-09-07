Raising the tape
A Yuma County Sheriff’s Office deputy raises the crime tape to allow a member of the YCSO Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) unit to pass underneath outside the Fry’s Food and Drug, 11203 S. Frontage Rd., in 2016. The EOD was called in to check a suspicious suitcase found inside the store. {span}The Sheriff’s Office has a bomb squad, but does not have sufficient personnel to fully staff a team that can adequately serve all of the county.

 FilepPhoto by Randy Hoeft/Yuma Sun

The Yuma Police Department and Yuma County Sheriff’s Office are on their way to working together on investigations involving suspected and actual explosive materials.

The City Council on Wednesday approved an intergovernmental agreement between the two entities, establishing the Yuma Regional Bomb Squad.

