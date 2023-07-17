The Yuma City Council awarded a $1.2 million construction contract for replacement of the 40th Street Lift Station. The 30-years-old station needs significant improvements to meet the needs of the service area, according to staff.
The contract was awarded to Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma, the lowest bidder. The city had budgeted $990,000 for the project but will use Capital Improvement Program contingency funds to cover the higher-than-anticipated costs.
The use of this contingency will not affect other CIP projects, staff noted.
Councilman Art Morales questioned why all bids came in so much higher than expected. City Engineer Dave Wostenberg attributed the increase to the rising costs of materials and labor.
“There’s been an increase in the materials and labor costs straight across the board lately, and so, they come in higher than expected,” he said.
The project is expected to improve the sewer collection system in the area. The replacement of the existing lift station will increase capacity, provide for backup power generation and bring the facility up to current standards for a “safe and reliable collection system,” staff said.
The project is located on the south side of 40th Street, about 500 feet east of the 4th Avenue extension. The project is scheduled to begin on July 24 and last for 150 days.
The council also approved a $429,809 construction services contract with the Yuma County Water Users’ Association for the relocation of the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation Winsor Lateral irrigation ditch on Avenue C, between 28th Street and El Dorado Road.
The project is part of the widening of 28th Street, from 33rd Drive to 45th Avenue, and improvement of the intersection at Avenue C and 28th Street, with the purpose of enhancing safety in this area, staff said.
The ditch relocation work will include demolition and construction of two irrigation box structures and demolition of two headwalls, removal of 48 linear feet of pipe, survey for the west edge of the Winsor Lateral right-of-way and installation of 605 linear feet of 36-inch diameter reinforced concrete pipe and 8 linear feet of 30-inch diameter reinforced concrete pipe.
The project calls for a traffic control plan, bypass, dewatering and restoration of a minor portion of the existing 28th Street road, including asphalt, sidewalk, curb/gutter and striping. The bypass and dewatering work will only be done if necessary.
The city budgeted $826,000 for the project, which included the purchase of the right-of-way and the relocation of irrigation district facilities in conflict.
The city will pay $133,249 in advance so the contractor can purchase materials and complete precast of the irrigation box structures.
In other action, the council approved an intergovernmental agreement with Yuma County for joint maintenance of roads in places with shared rights-of-way.
“At times, it is economically efficient for Yuma County to utilize its equipment and manpower to perform maintenance on City of Yuma roads, and vice versa. The proposed IGA allows this mutually beneficial arrangement between the City of Yuma and Yuma County to continue where efficient,” a staff report states.
Under the agreement, neither the city nor county will perform more than $100,000 of road work for the other per fiscal year. They pledged to pay for the work performed within 30 days of receiving an invoice.
Upon completion of any road maintenance work performed, the city will own any improvements made to city roads and the county will own any improvements made to county roads.
In addition, the council adopted an updated Utilities Department Enforcement Response Plan as required by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency as part of an approved pretreatment program.
The updated plan complies with both state and federal requirements and has been added to the city code chapter on industrial waste and other wastewater discharges.
The plan contains detailed procedures indicating how the city will investigate and respond to instances of industrial user noncompliance. It describes the types of escalating enforcement responses to industrial user violations and the time periods within which responses will take place. It also identifies the officials responsible for each type of response.
The Arizona Department of Environment Quality reviewed and approved the revised plan on April 19, and the city’s Water and Sewer Commission reviewed and approved the revisions on May 1 and recommended the revised plan for council approval.