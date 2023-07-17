The Yuma City Council awarded a $1.2 million construction contract for replacement of the 40th Street Lift Station. The 30-years-old station needs significant improvements to meet the needs of the service area, according to staff.

The contract was awarded to Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma, the lowest bidder. The city had budgeted $990,000 for the project but will use Capital Improvement Program contingency funds to cover the higher-than-anticipated costs.

