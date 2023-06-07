The Yuma City Council awarded a $2.6 million contract for construction management services for the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility expansion project to Consultant Engineering of Phoenix.

The firm will ensure key items of the construction project, such as quality, budget and timely completion. The firm will also look at the guaranteed maximum price submitted by the construction contractor, PLC, “to make sure that it’s in line with what it should cost,” noted Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton.

