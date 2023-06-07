The Yuma City Council awarded a $2.6 million contract for construction management services for the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility expansion project to Consultant Engineering of Phoenix.
The firm will ensure key items of the construction project, such as quality, budget and timely completion. The firm will also look at the guaranteed maximum price submitted by the construction contractor, PLC, “to make sure that it’s in line with what it should cost,” noted Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton.
“They’re working through the final drawings now, trying to come up with the guaranteed maximum price that we’ll be bringing back to council for consideration, once the city staff and the consultants have agreed to those,” Simonton explained.
Deputy Mayor Chris Morris questioned why only one firm bid on the project. “I was a little surprised we only received one submission for this,” he said.
Robyn Wilson, procurement manager, noted that the solicitation was downloaded by at least two other firms. “I can’t speak on their behalf why they did not submit a proposal,” Wilson said.
Simonton added more clarification. “This is a very, very, very complex project, a large project. There’s probably very few firms that could probably do this,” he noted. “Yuma’s kind of remote for this type of work … For a firm to try to staff a project of this size in a remote location may have been very challenging for some firms and maybe they shied away from that because maybe they have so much work in larger municipalities or cities right now, but they just couldn’t find the labor to work on a project of this size.”
The services needed are “very, very specialized,” Simonton added.
“This firm is a very large firm out of Phoenix and they’ve done a lot of different projects in the area, and they’ve got staff that has history in the area,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said. “They’ve done these kinds of services extensively for ADOT (Arizona Department of Transportation) and a lot of federal partners.”
The Desert Dunes facility was constructed in 2005 with a capacity of 3.3 million gallons per day. Due to fast growth in the eastern side of the city, the facility is receiving substantially increased wastewater flows.
Staff explained that the facility needs to expand to provide enough wastewater treatment capacity for continued growth in this side of the city. The expansion will double the capacity of the plant to 6.6 million gallons per day.
In 2021, the city sold $71 million in utility system revenue bonds to fund the plant expansion.
In addition, the council authorized a pre-annexation development agreement with Maria P. Ambriz for property located at 671 S. El Prado Road. Ambriz requested the agreement to connect to city services.
According to city policy, to receive city services, an annexation or pre-annexation development agreement is required. Since annexation of the property is not possible at the current time, a pre-annexation development agreement will be executed, kept on file and used when a larger annexation can be brought forward.
Currently, the property is in the lot split process with Yuma County. Ambriz intends to sell the northern portion of the lot for future residential development.
The council also introduced tree ordinances, which would authorize annexation of properties located along the north property line of 2930 and 2734 E. Gila Ridge Road and 2145 S. Harley Drive.