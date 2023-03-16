A Yuma road in poor condition will soon be reconstructed.
The Yuma City Council on Wednesday awarded the $2.06 million construction contract for paving of Avenue 3½E, between 32nd Street and 40th Street, to Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A Yuma road in poor condition will soon be reconstructed.
The Yuma City Council on Wednesday awarded the $2.06 million construction contract for paving of Avenue 3½E, between 32nd Street and 40th Street, to Gutierrez Canales Engineering of Yuma.
Staff noted that roadwork will “improve safety and traffic operations efficiency” on this industrial corridor. The city’s pavement management system classified this segment of the road as being in “poor” shape and gave it a Pavement Condition Index rating of 20.
A PCI rating below 55 generally indicates a need for reconstruction or other extensive rehabilitation and is achieved when pavement distress includes severe block or alligator cracking, significant raveling and/or subgrade failure, explained a staff report.
The rehabilitation project will reconstruct the existing pavement section to current city standards and will include improvements to sidewalk ramps to make them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act.
The road provides access to packing plants and various businesses, however, staff noted that they have alternate access through side streets that can be used during construction.
The project is expected to start in mid-May and finish in mid-October. Work has been scheduled to avoid harvest season when the packing plants are at peak operations. All business access will be maintained during construction.
The city received two bids for this project, with Gutierrez Canales Engineering coming in the lowest.
Mayor Doug Nicholls recused himself from taking action on this consent agenda item, citing a conflict involving his firm.
After the mayor left the dais, the council voted 6-0 to award the construction contract to Gutierrez Canales.
The council also awarded a bid for the sale of property on the southeast corner of Avenue A and 4th Street to UBLA Properties in the amount of $128,000.
Staff noted that the sale of the property creates infill development for a private project, converts unused parcels to a productive use and generates revenue for the city as well as property tax revenue for the city, school districts and other taxing entities.
UBLA Properties intends to develop the 31,912-square-foot parcel as a single-family residential subdivision. This requires going through the subdivision process to create single-family residential lots prior to the development of the site. Any other use would involve a minor general plan amendment and rezoning, staff reported.
A General Plan Conformity Report prepared for the parcel confirms the proposed use is in conformance with the city’s general plan.
The city received two bids for the sale, with UBLA Properties submitting the highest offer.
For this consent agenda item, Deputy Mayor Chris Morris recused himself, citing a conflict involving his firm.
After he left the dais, the council voted 6-0 to accept the sale bid to UBLA Properties.
BY MARA KNAUB SUN STAFF WRITER
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Partly cloudy. High 76F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Clear skies. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Generally sunny despite a few afternoon clouds. High 78F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
Our directory features more than 18 million business listings from across the entire US. However, if we're missing your business, add your business by clicking on Add Your Business.