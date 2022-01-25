The Yuma City Council awarded a $664,386 preconstruction services contract for expansion of the Desert Dunes Water Reclamation Facility to PCL Construction of Tempe.
The city went with a “construction manager at risk” contract after evaluating various delivery methods and determining that CMAR was the “best” for this project.
Staff prepared and issued a request for qualifications and received responses from PCL Construction and Sundt Construction.
A staff report indicates that following interviews with both firms, the selection committee members individually scored and ranked the two firms and recommended PCL Construction for the project.
Subsequently, the report notes, staff entered into contract negotiations with PCL Construction for preconstruction services, which include design and constructability reviews, construction cost estimating, building modeling, material and system alternative evaluations, etc.
PCL will also be responsible for locking in the overhead, profit and contract markup multipliers for the construction contract. Once the maximum price for construction is negotiated, the construction contract and price will be brought to council as a separate package for approval.
The Desert Dunes facility was constructed in 2005 with a capacity of 3.3 million gallons per day. Due to growth in the eastern side of the city, the facility is receiving substantially increased wastewater flows. Staff explained that the facility needs to expand to provide enough wastewater treatment capacity for continued growth in this section of the city. The expansion will double the capacity of the plant to 6.6 million gallons per day.
In December, the city sold $71 million in utility system revenue bonds to fund the plant expansion.
In other action, the council approved the purchase, delivery and installation of work consoles for the Yuma Police Department Emergency Communication Dispatch Center from Russ-Bassett Corp. of Whittier, California, with an estimated cost of $307,545.
The current consoles are about 13 years old and are often used 24-hours a day, seven days a week. They have exceeded the manufacturer warranty, and the original manufacturer no longer supports these consoles. Upgrading or replacing broken parts is not a viable option, and staff cannot perform temporary repairs, staff noted.
The new consoles accommodate specialized equipment used in public safety dispatch, including multiple large screen monitors, radio communications equipment and multiple computer workstations.
The consoles allow for increased weight threshold and have enhanced air circulation for heat dissipation. The new consoles have a 10-year warranty.
The council also approved a $204,028 purchase of uninterruptible power units for YPD from Titan Power of Chandler. The units will replace two aging systems that were installed in 2007 and will reach the end of their service life in mid-2022.
In addition to the systems being at the end of their service life, the current system is undersized for the anticipated capacity load on that floor. As such, staff noted, the proposed replacement will result in increased capacity suitable for the needs of the department.
“This equipment is a vital part of sustaining YPD’s emergency operations during power outages and is the stop gap for the local generator to ensure that Dispatch and other crucial areas of YPD do not lose communications to their (Yuma Regional Communications System) radio and Computer Aided Dispatch systems required to dispatch, direct and mobilize Public Safety personnel,” a staff report stated.