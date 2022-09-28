America First Resource Center is hosting a meet-and-greet event for Yuma City Council candidates on Friday, Sept. 30, from 5:30-7 p.m. at 301 S. Main St.
Radio talk show host Russ Clark will introduce the candidates, their platforms and kick off the informal opportunity to meet each candidate in person.
Six candidates are vying for three open council seats. Candidates are incumbent Gary Knight, banker Arturo Morales, business owner Robert Scarborough, nurse educator Carol Smith, former council member Edward Thomas and Nicolle Wilkinson, a project manager director and architect.
The organizers are billing this event as a chance to put a face to a name, ask questions one-on-one, voice concerns and set expectations for the upcoming slate of upcoming council members.
The event is open to the public. Light snacks will be served. For more information, call Tanya Wright at 928-315-5337.