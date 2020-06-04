With all the current chaos, the Yuma City Council decided not to further burden citizens with a complicated special election ballot on proposed City Charter amendments.
Instead, the council struck three of the seven initial recommended changes to the charter that were introduced in an ordinance last month. The council will ask citizens to vote only on proposed amendments that address the timing of elections to comply with new state law.
The ordinance introduced on May 20 called for a special election to be held Nov. 3 to allow voters to decide whether to amend the charter according to the recommendations presented by the Charter Review Committee. The first ordinance included proposed amendments related to the supervision of the city attorney, the city administrator’s severance pay and the compensation for the mayor and council members.
The ordinance was up for adoption during the Wednesday meeting. However, Mayor Doug Nicholls explained that he would put forth a motion to amend the ordinance introduced last month and have it reintroduced at this meeting with only the election sections.
“When (the Charter Review Committee) began this endeavor, the world was semi-normal. Since they completed that endeavor, it’s gone upside down,” Nicholls said, pointing out the current governor’s statewide declaration of emergency and the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
“The people of Yuma and the businesses of Yuma are still struggling and pushing to get back to where we were prior, at least economically,” he added.
Nicholls noted that the other proposed amendments could be left for when things go back to being “more regular.”
Russ Clark, chairman of the review committee, said it made sense to him. “I don’t see any issues with holding some of those out to when we can discuss them more thoroughly,” he said.
Nicholls summed up the proposed amendments that will appear on the ballot: “So basically the elections will be shifted to odd number years for the mayor and municipal judge and align the nominating petition deadlines to the state deadline.”
A lot of the previous discussion on the proposed charter amendments have centered on the compensation for the mayor and council members. Currently, the mayor receives $12,000 annually and each council member gets $3,600 a year.
The committee proposed that the mayor be paid 60% and each council member 30% of the compensation provided to the Yuma County supervisors. At this time, the Arizona Legislature has set the salary for Yuma County supervisors at about $63,800.
The committee proposed tying it to the compensation that Yuma County Board of Supervisors receive, which is set by the state Legislature. This way, if the Legislature changes the supervisors’ pay, then the compensation for the mayor and council would automatically change without having to amend the charter. The compensation for the mayor and council has not been adjusted in several decades.
During the Wednesday meeting, only one citizen asked to address the item. Greg Ferguson, a former county supervisor, said he appreciated the mayor’s suggestion, but he still wanted to address the proposed compensation for the mayor and council.
“I really didn’t have any beef with the amount of pay raise. The point was the mechanism of it,” Ferguson said. “What always got under my skin, all the time I was on the board, everyone complained about the board of supervisors’ pay. Well, they don’t have any control over it, but they were the ones stuck paying the bill. I was afraid you were going to be put in the same position. Because once you turn that over to match it to the board of supervisors, which is set by the state Legislature, then the people of Yuma have no say whatsoever.”
Deputy Gary Knight asked Ferguson if he had received a raise in the 14 years he served on the board. Ferguson said that he didn’t, although during four years he was off the board, the supervisors got a raise.
Knight said the point he wanted to make was that if voters at some point in the future approved the proposed compensation, the council wouldn’t be getting pay raises every year.
“Raises, no matter if through city voters or the Legislature, are slim to none,” Knight said, adding that even if the legislators wanted the raises for supervisors, the governor still had to sign it off.
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop asked whether supervisors were considered full or part-time employees. Ferguson said full time, but noted that the proposed amendment apparently considered a council member’s job as one-third of a supervisor’s.
The council agreed by a 6-1 vote to amend the ordinance and reintroduce it for adoption at the next council meeting.
Shoop voted against the motion. She told the Yuma Sun that she had concerns with losing local control by conforming the elections to the state law. She felt that the council moved too quickly and should have discussed the proposed amendments further.
“I’ve got a lot of inquiries and questions from the community, and they’re all concerned with losing home rule and concerned with the charter being taken out of their hands,” Shoop said.
“It wasn’t laid out enough to show the difference between what the state would be controlling against local involvement. There’s too much emphasis on ‘as directed by the state’ and the verbiage was hard for people to understand all they would be giving up. I was trying to protect the charter and home rule and the people’s concerns,” she added.