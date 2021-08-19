The Yuma City Council expressed confidence that City Administrator Phil Rodriguez “is capable of continuing to honestly and ethically perform the duties of his office at the city at this time.”
Mayor Doug Nicholls, on behalf of the council, read a statement on Wednesday after an executive session to discuss Rodriguez’s employment.
Nicholls acknowledged that the discussion stemmed from a June 3 accident involving Rodriguez. The incident did not involve city vehicles.
According to court records, the Arizona Department of Safety cited and released Rodriguez following a two-vehicle, non-injury collision that occurred on Interstate 8. He was cited for failure to stop for a collision/failure to leave required information, a criminal traffic offense; false reporting to law enforcement, a criminal offense; and unsafe lane change, a civil traffic offense.
Rodriguez has pleaded not guilty to the charges and maintains his innocence. He appeared telephonically in Yuma Justice Court on Aug. 9 and is scheduled for a pretrial conference on Oct. 5.
Nicholls noted that government officials, both elected and appointed, are expected to conduct themselves, on and off the job, in a way that instills confidence in the public.
“The public must know that it can trust its government,” Nicholls said.
The mayor added: “While the news report is concerning, we also understand that the facts of what happened on the day in question are currently disputed and are subject to a process that we have full confidence will yield the truth.
“Based on the information we have received to date, we are confident that the city administrator is capable of continuing to honestly and ethically perform the duties of his office at the city at this time. At any time, should the process the administrator is undergoing yield new information that changes our assessment and causes us to believe he no longer can perform his duties in a way that instills confidence in the public, we will not hesitate to take action.”
Several members of the community spoke in support of Rodriguez during the call to the public and urged the council to wait to take action, if any, until his case has been decided in court.
Page Misenhimer defended Rodriguez’s integrity and said he was impressed by his “positive attitude” and the “innovation” that he has brought to city programs.
“His engagement of citizens in Yuma, from bringing them in from the outside to be more involved with what’s going on with the city process, has been excellent, and his common sense in financial matters have been very innovative. He’s one of the best city managers we’ve had in years, and I have been here 37 years,” Misenhimer noted.
He said he understood the council’s need to meet privately in executive session, but he questioned the timing. “Prior to the sudden release of what I would consider highly suspect social media accounting news articles, this was already known in the community, and my concern is that a very small minority is pushing the agenda that’s not for the betterment of Yuma and that the pushing of unsubstantiated information is influencing policy,” Misenhimer said, adding, “I believe in the rule of law, innocent until proven guilty.”
Clint Harrington also expressed his support for Rodriguez. “I can’t speak to the incident in June because I wasn’t there, but what I can speak to is my interaction with Phil since he’s been the city administrator. He’s a blessing for the city, and I think we should be very careful to not push Phil away, and at a minimum we should stay neutral, at a maximum I think we should support Phil until given information otherwise.”
Harrington added: “I’m up here today to just remind everybody that we shouldn’t judge and support somebody that’s done wonderful things for our community, and he will continue to do wonderful things for our community if we give him the benefit of the doubt until given information otherwise.”
Chris Wheeler asked that the council not rush to judgment. “It is premature to meet and debate consequences of an action that hasn’t been held in an appropriate theater, whose consequences have yet to be vetted,” he said.
“I feel if we’re going to consider this, let the process take its place in the proper theater where it’s meant to. If you’re going to move forward on this, at that time, when everything comes forward, make the judgment, make the call, but not until then. I think that’s premature.”
Jacob Miller, who was part of the committee that interviewed candidates for city administrator about two-and-a-half years ago, also defended Rodriguez. “The character of this man far exceeded anything that I could have ever expected or desired for the City of Yuma, which is why I was willing and able to cast my vote to have him become our next city administrator,” he said. “I’ve heard nothing but praise about him. Just be very cautious. I pray for you, and I pray that this decision is not just based on a quick decision. That it’s something very thought out, because the future of the city is at hand. Let the process play out and then at that point begin to move on from there.”
Rodriguez’s attorney, Andrew Breavington of the Phoenix-based law firm of Mitchell, Stein, Carey and Chapman, previously said in a prepared written statement that neither his law firm or Rodriguez will be making any additional comments in regard to the case.
“Mr. Rodriguez has pled not guilty to these charges and maintains his innocence. He has retained our law firm to defend him. As his lawyers, we have instructed him not to discuss this matter at the present time,” Breavington wrote. “There will be a time and place to discuss the facts and circumstances of this matter that support Mr. Rodriguez’s innocence. We look forward to that time, but it is not now.”
Reporter James Gilbert contributed to this story.