Council grapples with historic hotel's future

During a Feb. 25 retreat, the Yuma City Council grappled with what the city should do with the historic Hotel Del Sol.
The city has several options: It could continue to wait for a federal grant to rehabilitate it. It could enter into public/private partnerships to develop it. Or it could sell the nearly century old hotel, which is located on the corner of Gila and 3rd streets.
Officials need to decide soon because two Federal Transit Authority grants totaling about $1.9 million for project design and preconstruction services expire in September.
Yuma has unsuccessfully tried to secure multimillion-dollar federal grants to transform the hotel into a multimodal transit center, and the deadline for a federal Better Utilizing Investments to Leverage Development (BUILD) grant is fast approaching. The city would ask for $14 million and use the $1.9 million as matching funds.
The 70-room hotel opened in 1926 and began to decline in the 1970s. It was damaged by a fire the following decade, around the time it was added to the National Register of Historic Places.
Thus far, the city has put about $1.2 million into the structure, including its purchase in 2005 and other environmental and design work.
The longtime vision has been a downtown hub serving various modes of transportation, including local and Greyhound buses and Amtrak train service.
Deputy Administrator Jay Simonton noted that in the early 2000s, the city recognized that the building was deteriorating and decided to preserve it as part of the downtown revitalization efforts.
In 2010, a feasibility study concluded that a transit center was needed in the Yuma region. Out of 16 potential sites identified for a center, the Hotel Del Sol was selected as the final site based on location and existing transportation services. The hotel already serves as the Yuma County Area Transit (YCAT) main transfer point for riders who want to reach downtown or connect to another route in the bus system. Amtrak picks up passengers across the street, and Interstate 8 is easily accessible from the hotel.
Councilman Chris Morris asked what would happen if the city went after the BUILD grant along with public/private partnerships of some sort “so as not to tie up all our resources.”
Simonton noted that the city has always envisioned a public/private partnership, but the project would first need more public money to see the private development.
The city has long been considering a two-fold purpose with both a transit center and private uses. Even with federal funds, the plan has been that the building would eventually go into private hands, but if the city uses federal transit grants, it would have to remain a transit facility for a while.
Councilman Gary Knight asked if the city would have to pay back the grants if the city sold the hotel. Simonton said staff would have to research it.
Knight noted that downtown seems to be doing well, especially the restaurants and bars, and it’s also the location of the proposed multiversity campus.
With the “demise” of the military museum at the Yuma Proving Ground, Councilman Mike Shelton suggested putting the museum in the hotel and “making this dinosaur come to life.”
Deputy Mayor Karen Watts described downtown as a “focal point” and said that with a grant the city could do something nice with it but she doesn’t see a private investor coming in and taking on the expense.
RIVERFRONT OPTIONS
The council also considered options for the riverfront area. City Attorney Richard Files explained that the original concept for the riverfront was based on city ownership and leasing of the properties to different entities. But the economy and the opportunities presented to the city changed so the city switched course and sold parcels.
Consequently, today the riverfront is the site of the Hilton Garden Inn and Pivot Point Conference Center, the federal courthouse and the soon-to-open Home2Suites.
The city still has seven lots of buildable land, some with challenges such as the topography or the need for a retaining wall. In the past, lots adjacent to the two hotels were contemplated as possible restaurant pads, but now there is a need for parking. The lot next to the Hilton is paved and used for parking. If developed, it removes parking space in the downtown area. And the area lost future parking space with construction of Home2Suites,which was originally planned as a parking garage.
Councilwoman Ema Lea Shoop questioned whether the downtown area is floundering. “I see a different downtown,” Mayor Doug Nicholls said, adding that on weeknights he can barely get into a restaurant, people are lined up to see a play at the Art Center or go into the Littlewood Fine Art Co-op, and soon there will be a children’s museum.
A lot of businesses are opening downtown, buildings are filling up with tenants, and developers saw a need for hotels in the area.
Councilwoman Leslie McClendon agreed that downtown is flourishing but noted that plans have been “scattered” with some wanting condos and others wanting tourism and entertainment. She stressed that the city needs to decide what the riverfront should be and stick with it.
“Let the private sector determine what’s going to work the best,” Knight said.
Morris agreed and noted that he personally likes the idea of a tourist entertainment area but at the same time he doesn’t want the government dictating what should go there. The private sector is smart enough to know what best goes there, Morris added.
Shoop asked who the city is trying to draw, tourists, businesses or conventions. Whatever the plan, it must be accepted by the community, she said.
A variety of uses are permitted in the area, including residential, bars, restaurants, retail and offices.