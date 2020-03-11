At least five members of the Yuma City Council are headed to the Arizona Capitol Wednesday to discuss with state legislators issues important to Yuma.
Mayor Doug Nicholls, Deputy Mayor Karen Watts and council members Gary Knight, Chris Morris and Mike Shelton confirmed that they would be going. Councilwomen Leslie McClendon and Ema Lea Shoop said they would be unable to attend.
The topics for discussion listed on the agenda include the restoration of the Highway Users Revenue Fund (HURF), which are earmarked for street improvements but were swept by the state for many years, as well as bills to increase user fees and identification of additional revenues necessary to make up for shortfalls in Yuma’s needs for roadway repairs and construction.
The city officials also want to talk about protections and investments for the Marine Corps Air Station Yuma and Yuma Proving Ground, including the Highway 95 widening project, Base Protection Act (Arizona State Statute 28-8481) and relocation of the Yuma County Fairgrounds (House Bill 2310).
The tentative schedule includes meetings with Senate President Karen Fann; Reps. Gerae Peten, Charlene Fernandez, Tim Dunn and Joanne Osborne; and Sen. Lisa Otondo.
The council members are also scheduled for a meeting in Gov. Doug Ducey’s office, however, it’s unsure if they will be meeting with the governor or his staff.
After lunch at the League of Arizona Cities and Towns, the city officials will be introduced in the House/Senate Gallery and take part in a guest recognition.
The day will end with a reception at HighGround Inc., the city’s public affairs consultant.