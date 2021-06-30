The Yuma City Council recently introduced several ordinances, with some of them updating the code while others expand or further define existing laws.
The proposed ordinances include adding more uses for corner markets, allowing stick-built homes in manufactured housing subdivisions, updating construction standards and clarifying the procedure for obtaining an administrative warrant in public nuisance cases, among others.
CORNER MARKETS
Adopted in 2018, corner market regulations within the Infill Overlay District provide for limited commercial development to occur within certain residential districts. A staff report indicates that allowing this type of limited commercial development encourages neighborhood investment and convenient access to goods and services within walking distance.
Previously, in an effort to protect the character of the surrounding neighborhood, many commercial uses were excluded from the corner market regulations. However, staff noted that citizens have expressed a desire for more conditional uses within this regulation.
The proposed change would allow any use permitted within the Limited Commercial (B-1) District, with the exception of adult-oriented businesses, as a conditional use for a corner market.
This amendment would also provide the opportunity for additional mixed-use and commercial development to occur within the residential neighborhoods of the Infill Overlay District to accommodate the growth of the city.
Alyssa Linville, assistant director of community development, explained that some of the allowed uses include restaurants, offices, medical offices, convenience markets and grocery stores but not gas pumps.
Businesses would be allowed to operate between 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. If a business needs longer hours, the expanded schedule could be defined in the conditional use permit.
In addition, Linville noted, the permit process would give residents an opportunity to express their opinions on requested conditional uses.
MANUFACTURED HOUSING SUBDIVISIONS
The proposed text amendment would allow site-built homes within the Manufactured Housing Subdivision District. Staff noted that manufactured housing provides a less expensive alternative to site-built homes. However, staff has recently seen an increase in requests from residents wanting to construct site-built homes within these districts.
The proposed text amendment would allow both types of housing options. Currently, site-built homes are not permitted within these subdivisions.
Staff also noted that the proposed text amendment would not only expand housing options but encourage redevelopment in existing manufactured housing subdivisions.
WARRANTS FOR PUBLIC NUISANCES
A proposed ordinance would define the procedures and standards for obtaining an administrative warrant to allow the city to remedy public nuisances. Public nuisances include vermin, traffic obstructions and walkway obstructions that pose a danger to people and property and directly affect the quality of life of citizens.
The challenge is that some property owners reside in Yuma part-time or not at all, such as corporate and/or out-of-state owners. As a result, providing notice to owners of current or potential public nuisances on their property can be difficult and is not always successful.
If a property owner cannot or does not remedy a public nuisance within a reasonable time, the city has the option to step in and remedy the situation. This requires obtaining an administrative warrant from a judge. A warrant provides judicial permission for the city to enter the property and take action.
The current code lacks a detailed procedure for how to obtain an administrative warrant and lacks standards for the issuance of such a warrant, a staff report noted. The proposed language provides notice of proper procedures to all parties, provides judicial oversight and sets forth a way to protect the public from public nuisances while respecting the rights of property owners. The proposed language incorporates state and constitutional warrant standards.
Emily Hart, assistant city attorney, pointed out that the city will first try to contact local management or employees. The goal is not to have to resort to obtaining a warrant.
She explained that the proposed ordinance outlines everything that the city has to do, so that all parties, including the city, judges, property owners and residents, are on the same page with what’s expected.
LAS PALMAS ANNEXATION
A proposed ordinance would authorize the annexation of Las Palmas Apartments, located at 248 S. Avenue B. The property owner, Ryberto Investments, requested annexation of the 4.44-acre complex. The council held a public hearing for the proposed annexation on May 19.
CONSTRUCTION STANDARDS
A proposed ordinance would update construction standards to current versions. Since May 15, 2016, the city has been applying the Maricopa Association of Governments specifications as well as a Yuma supplement to all design and construction in the city. This includes the city’s capital improvement projects and all residential and commercial construction of improvements to be owned and maintained by the city.
City Engineer Jeff Kramer noted that the city has met with construction industry representatives to inform them of the proposed updates.
FLOODPLAIN MANAGEMENT
A proposed ordinance would update floodplain management language to bring city regulation into compliance with the state model code language, as required by the Arizona Department of Water Resources.
The proposed amendment doesn't impact floodplain boundaries or change the processes or requirements for compliance with floodplain regulations.
Kramer also explained that the proposal does not does not make the regulations stricter than the state. Rather, in some cases, the city removed stricter rules.
APS EASEMENT
A proposed ordinance grants an easement to the Arizona Public Service Co. to provide an electrical power service feed and 800 amp transformer to the new Thomas F. Alt Utilities Complex. The power feed would come from the south and enter the site underground to eliminate potential overhead electrical hazards to the vehicles, equipment and personnel expected at the facility.
The council will consider adopting the proposed ordinances at the July 7 meeting.