Yuma’s proposed budget for fiscal year 2022 is available for review, and the City Council invites residents to comment at the Wednesday, June 2 and 16, meetings. Fiscal year 2022 runs from July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2022.
The city’s annual budget is a document which considers past trends and economic realities, while also providing a financial framework for moving forward the council’s highest priorities as expressed in the city’s new Strategic Plan.
These priorities are further refined by community input, which provides the city with real-time feedback about how the community’s resources should be used.
In a press release, the city noted that the FY 2022 budget theme is “Strengthening the Core” which identifies the pivotal moment that the city finds itself in “as we continue to recover from the lingering effects of both the Great Recession and the COVID-19 global pandemic.”
The city indicated that Yuma is anticipating “great things” for the coming fiscal year. Due to widespread vaccinations in Yuma and across Arizona, the city is fully open for business and has returned to a regular service delivery model.
Over the past decade the city “has been forced by external realities to reduce, defer and delay some of its maintenance and operations for those areas that the community most depends on.” By focusing on the city’s existing assets and core services in FY 2022, the city has a “unique opportunity to move into a future of prosperity and strength.”
The proposed FY 2022 annual budget is $522.4 million which comprises all funds and capital improvement projects, is balanced as required by law and “demonstrates the city’s resiliency as we recover from the COVID-19 pandemic and begin emerging into a far more prosperous time.”
Included in this coming year’s proposed budget is:
- $122.4 million Public Safety Personnel Retirement System unfunded liability and strong contingency reserves
- $80 million Desert Dunes Wastewater Plant expansion
- $23.1 million America Rescue Plan Act planning
- $106.9 million increase of Capital Improvement Program expenditures over FY 2021
- $25.1 million in additional grant-funded projects over FY 2021
To further ensure responsible stewardship of the public’s resources, the city has allocated a 22% target fund reserve in the general fund for FY 2022 to keep critical services ongoing for nearly three months, even if revenues were to drop to zero during that time.
In addition, a 3% budget stabilization reserve is included in the general fund to be used as an immediate stop-gap in the event that the city’s fiscally conservative forecasts are still inadequate to meet the actualities of the coming year.
As presented, this budget considers decreasing the primary tax rate for FY 2022 but increasing the primary property tax levy, or the total amount that is collected. The proposed property tax rate is $2.2681, a decrease from the current rate of $2.3185. This equates to a 2.17% reduction in the tax rate from FY 2021 to FY 2022.
Residents can submit comments via the website or during the budget hearings to be held during the regular council meetings on Wednesday, June 2 and 16, which start at 5:30 p.m. The budget is scheduled for final adoption on June 16.
The city will hold a public hearing on the tax levy increase on June 16. This is called a Truth in Taxation hearing.
The city intends to collect $315,239, or 2.21, more than the current year. The increased primary property tax levy will be exclusively received from new construction.
This means the proposed tax will be $226.81 for a $100,000 home. Without the proposed tax levy increase, the total taxes that would be owed on a $100,000 home would have been $221.98.
The proposed FY 2022 budget can be found on the annual budget page of the city’s website: www.yumaaz.gov.