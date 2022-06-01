The Yuma County Chamber of Commerce will be holding council and mayoral candidate forums next week. The deadline to register for the mayoral forum next Thursday is this Friday at 12 p.m. Advanced registration is not needed for the council candidate forum on Tuesday.
Yuma City Council Candidate Forum will take place at 6 p.m. Tuesday at the Arizona Western College Schoening Center, 2020 S. Avenue 8E. The event is free to attend and open to the public.
Seats are first-come, first-served. Advance registration is not available. The event will also be livestreamed on the chamber’s Facebook page.
The candidates will each be given a few minutes to address the audience followed by a question-and-answer session. The public must submit all questions in advance; no live questions will be taken that evening.
To submit questions, go to https://tinyurl.com/ybw3emd2. The link to the Facebook live event is https://tinyurl.com/k9sy2ms9.
The Yuma Mayoral Candidate Forum will be the program for the June “Good Morning, Yuma!” breakfast on Thursday, June 9. The breakfast will start at 6:30 a.m., followed by the program at about 7 a.m., also at the AWC Schoening Center.
The cost is $25 for chamber members and $45 for nonmembers for tickets purchased before 12 p.m. on Friday, June 3.
After that date, limited online registrations and tickets at the door will be available until the event sells out for $35 for chamber members and $55 for nonmembers.
A limited number of complimentary seats will be available for those not wanting breakfast. Advance registration is not available for the complimentary seats and will be first-come, first-served that morning.
Again, the candidates will each be given a few minutes to address the audience followed by a question-and-answer session. All questions must be submitted in advance; no live questions will be taken that morning.
The link to submit questions is https://tinyurl.com/ybw3emd2. The link to purchase breakfast tickets in advance is https://tinyurl.com/2p9cayzd.