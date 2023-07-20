The Yuma City Council members on Wednesday reached a compromise and met halfway when deciding whether to keep the tax levy flat or increase it to the allowable maximum.

The compromise will result in a primary property tax rate of $2.1321 on each $100 of assessed valuation. The council introduced the tax levy ordinance with a plan to adopt it on Aug. 2, which is the latest the council can do so to get it to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors in time.

