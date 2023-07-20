The Yuma City Council members on Wednesday reached a compromise and met halfway when deciding whether to keep the tax levy flat or increase it to the allowable maximum.
The compromise will result in a primary property tax rate of $2.1321 on each $100 of assessed valuation. The council introduced the tax levy ordinance with a plan to adopt it on Aug. 2, which is the latest the council can do so to get it to the Yuma County Board of Supervisors in time.
Initially the council had been asked to choose between keeping the property tax levy flat, which would have meant a tax rate of $2.0902 on each $100 of assessed valuation, the same as 2023, or going with the maximum levy allowed by law, which would have meant a tax rate of $2.1748.
The tax levy is the amount of tax revenues the city is allowed to collect on property. In both of these cases, the tax rate would have decreased from the 2023 rate of $2.1930.
The council members were divided over which direction to take. During a Tuesday work session, Mayor Doug Nicholls and Councilman Gary Knight said they wanted to go with the maximum levy to cover scheduled expenses in times of rising costs and labor while Deputy Chris Morris said he wanted to keep the levy flat, noting that inflation is already stressing citizens.
Staff had recommended the maximum levy to cover all proposed expenditures. Last year, the city did not increase the tax rate and is now 4% under the maximum levy limit allowed under state law. To maintain the same base levy as last year, the city would have to lower the tax rate by 4.7%.
On Wednesday, Knight asked Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton to clarify whether a 2% levy increase would negatively affect employee pay raises, including those for public safety personnel.
“I just want to make sure we’re not going to do anything that will harm their pay increases as they have been scheduled to take place,” Knight said.
“If you reduce the levy that we’ve asked for by half, that would not impact the raises that we promised our employees this year,” Simonton said.
Simonton added that it would also not impact city services and staff would just have to watch the budget and revenues much closer. If expenditures need to be adjusted, staff can do so throughout the year.
“I’m happy with that as long as it isn’t going to affect any of the employees’ increases,” Knight said.
The council voted 6-0, with Nicholls absent, to amend the ordinance to reflect the compromised tax levy.
The city property tax rate and levy must be adopted before the supervisors adopt all county district and municipal tax rates and levies on Aug. 21.
Because Yuma’s total tax levy is expected to increase due to anticipated higher assessed values and new construction, even with a lower tax rate, the council was required to hold a Truth in Taxation hearing, which it did on Wednesday.
However, no members of the public asked to speak on this or any of the budget issues.
The council also voted 6-0 to adopt a final budget of $473 million for fiscal year 2024 budget, which includes a Capital Improvement Program budget of $216 million, a combined budget for the maintenance improvement districts of $448,876 and an operating expenditure budget of $256 million.
Councilman Mike Shelton asked whether the expenditures and levy of the Main Street Mall and Off-Street Parking Maintenance District No. 1 would impact citizens’ ability to park downtown.
Simonton replied that the district budget would not change downtown parking and the tax collection would only maintain what the district already has.