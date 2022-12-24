The Yuma City Council bid farewell to two outgoing members for their service to the community on Wednesday.
After giving goodbye speeches from the dais, Deputy Mayor Leslie McClendon and Councilwoman Karen Watts were presented with gifts thanking them for their service.
McClendon served three terms on the council, from January 2008 to December 2015, and then again from January 2018 to December 2022.
During that time, she also served as deputy mayor in 2013, 2021 and 2022.
“I want to thank all of you for having faith in me and voting me in as your city councilor. With your opinions, your voice, I truly believe we have made a difference for our community, and I thank you for allowing me to do that,” McClendon said.
She thanked city staff, calling them the “backbone of what we do here” and singled out the police and fire departments for their “hard work.”
“You have done what you needed to do to help our community, and I appreciate everything. Both of the fire and police chiefs have figured out ways to make everything come together with the tight budgets that you have had. So thank you, I applaud both of you and your crew,” she said.
McClendon also expressed appreciation to Public Works. “We have a recycling program that I thought I would never see come to our community,” she noted.
She thanked Joel Olea, director of public works, for his “forward thinking” in bringing to fruition a maintenance facilities building. “Getting the tours of what we had back 13 years ago, where all of the men and women were in the heat, your vision and forwardness has helped us grow that, and I can see that continuing, and thank you for that.”
She also thanked Community Development and Randy Crist, director of building safety and Alyssa Linville, director of planning and neighborhood services, “for doing what the community has asked for, and that is to listen and help and make us a better place for business to come in and prosper.”
To Eric Urfer, director of parks and recreation, she thanked him for the impact his department has had on families and the community. “We have a beautiful Aquatic Center for state-of-the-art swimming. Our golf course is immaculate where we can host many, many tournaments. The beautiful parks that we take our children out to enjoy, and, of course, our pride and joy, the Stewart Vincent Wolfe Creative Playground.
“Thank you for never letting our dreams die and always keeping us in the game,” she added, her voice breaking. “The opportunities that you and your staff have with our new PAAC (Pacific Avenue Athletic Complex) is endless, and I’m so glad to be a part of that.”
She added: “I know that I haven’t touched every department here with the city, but please know I am thankful for all you have done to help me and what we have and will continue to do for our great city.”
In particular, she thanked Kathy Moon, executive assistant to the mayor and council, for making her “life and especially my schedule so easy, and I’m not sure I could have looked and organized and been put together if it wasn’t for you.”
She also voiced appreciation to Acting Administrator Jay Simonton, Deputy Administrator Jenn Reichelt, City Attorney Richard Files, Deputy City Attorney Rodney Short and City Clerk Lynda Bushong as well as her fellow council members.
“It has been a pleasure working with all of you. I have built great friendships with each of you, and I can honestly say we have made an impact here and have helped make Yuma a great place to raise our families,” McClendon said.
She ended her remarks by recognizing her family. “Most importantly, I need to thank my family for allowing me to follow my dream. And thank you for letting me scream, cry, be angry and sharing my joys of great accomplishments. I know it wasn’t just me who was elected to this council. You also made that journey with me. So thank you, and I love you all for that.”
To the public, McClendon added: “Again, I want to thank each and every one of you who have believed in me and shared in my story. I am truly blessed and honored to have been your council member, and I know our paths will cross again.”
Watts served a single term, from January 2018 to December 2022, serving as deputy mayor in 2020. She was unsuccessful in her bid for the seat of mayor.
“I am honored to have spent these past five years as a council member. I strongly believe in community service, and it has enriched my life. The City of Yuma is very fortunate to have dedicated, polite, intelligent professionals, from administration to the department heads to the people working every day,” Watts said.
She thanked city staff for being “always pleasant to work with, willing to answer questions (and) provide assistance” as well as her fellow colleagues on the council “as we have worked well together.”
She recalled that when she first decided to run for council, she asked Diane Umphress, now retired director of Amberly’s Place, a family advocacy center for abuse victims, what she could do for the city.
“The first thing out of her mouth was, ‘Do something about YPD officer retention. It’s at a crisis,’” she said. “And the first year I served, council passed the first pay plan for police and fire. This year council has passed another update for police and fire. We can’t stop there. The Fire Department has had the same staffing since 2015, yet every year calls to the department have increased.”
Watts called for continued support of the police and fire departments. “So much more work needs to be done. Our first responders and my concern for national resources is why I decided to run for mayor, and I hope our new council will get serious about adding a strategic climate action plan that will address environmental concerns. Global climate migration will affect our borders even more than what we see today, and that’s a scary thought.”
Watts noted that she was born and spent most of her adult life in Yuma. “I raised my kids here, and I feel very lucky to be part of this community. Economic opportunities continue to grow in the sunniest place on Earth. Our Parks and Rec, our Arts Department, have improved our quality of life for our citizens, and anyone who says there’s nothing to do in Yuma does not know what they’re talking about.”
She asked the council to pursue a “progressive local government” by creating “successful innovation districts so Yuma continues to flourish.”
In conclusion, Watts said, “I leave the council today, but we’ll continue my community service as before, and I do ask our generous community to support Crossroads Mission to build a new men’s shelter that is so desperately needed for the homeless. And thank you citizens of Yuma for allowing me this opportunity to serve as a council member.”