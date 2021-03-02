The Yuma City Council on Wednesday will consider allotting COVID-19 relief funds to cover renovations at the Daybreak Adult Day Health Care facility and furnishings at Crossroads Mission.
The consent agenda contains agreements with Catholic Community Services Yuma, which operates Daybreak, for $150,000 to make renovations and improvements that will allow the facility to safely serve more people, and Crossroads Mission for $40,000 for the purchase of furnishings for the family shelter. A sewage backup from a severe rainstorm damaged the family shelter and all of the furnishings had to be discarded.
In September, the city received a second allocation of Community Development Block Grant funds from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act, which must be used to prevent, prepare for, and respond to the spread of COVID-19.
The consent agenda also includes the following items:
• Acceptance of $120,000 in grant funds from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and a request to use the funds to purchase five Lucas chest compression units from Stryker Sales Corporation of Chicago.
• Replacement purchases of public safety mobile data computers for a total cost of $426,503 from Dell Marketing LP and $34,793 from CDWG, both of Chicago.
• A contract with DataProse of Coppell, Texas, for printing, insertion and mailing services for utility bills and business licenses for an estimated annual expenditure of $36,102, excluding postage.
The council will also hear two presentations, a mid-year update from the Greater Yuma Economic Development Corporation and an update on the Infill Overlay District.
View the complete agenda and staff reports at https://yuma-az.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
TO WATCH AND PARTICIPATE REMOTELY
The meeting, which starts at 5:30 p.m., will be open with limited public access in the City Hall Council Chambers, 1 City Plaza. The meeting can also be viewed remotely with participation through Zoom.
Those wishing to speak at the public hearing or on any agenda item via Zoom must submit an email request to publiccomment@yumaaz.gov an hour prior to the start of the meeting. To view the meeting through Zoom, residents will need to go to https://cityofyuma.zoom.us/, click on “Calendar,” then select the meeting and click “Join.”
The meeting can also be viewed live through the Video and TV Stream quick link at www.yumaaz.gov by searching for Yuma Live Playlist 73 or on TV cable channel 73. A recording of the meeting will be available on the city’s website usually the following day.