The Yuma City Council agreed to fork over $1.9 million for the replacement of a water filter membrane for the Agua Viva Water Treatment Plant.
The filters for the surface water portion of the Agua Viva facility will be purchased from Zenon Environmental Corp., which also does business as Suez Water Technologies and Solutions of Vista, California.
The filter membranes typically have a lifespan of about 10 years, but the city was able to get a little more than 12 years from them. Jeremy McCall, director of utilities, attributed the extended lifespan to the site’s pretreatment systems.
The purchase is part of a three-year project, with the first filter membrane replaced last year and another scheduled for next year. The remaining filter cassette will cost $1.5 million.
Councilman Gary Knight asked whether the city used the same filtration system to treat well water, also known as groundwater, and surface water, such as that coming from the Colorado River. McCall noted that they do not use the same filtering system as surface water takes a little bit more effort to treat and requires a more expensive filtering system.
“You have to go through these membranes that we’re asking for tonight. Whereas groundwater you don’t. We do treat it, but it’s not to the extent we treat surface water,” McCall said.
He explained that the city will be installing a new well at the site, which will add 30% more capacity. It currently has two production wells that treat 6 million gallons a day.
“We run that seasonally typically in the summertime, we don’t run them continuously,” he said.
The new well, a capital improvement project moving forward this year, will be partially funded by a $500,000 grant from the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation to offset the cost of implementing a WaterSMART Drought Response Program.
The council also approved a one-year contract with G&T Alarm Co. of Yuma, the sole bidder, for fire and burglar alarm monitoring services with an annual cost of $30,000 and an option to renew for four additional one-year periods.
This contract will be used to obtain fire and burglar alarm monitoring services. City buildings require alarms to ensure compliance with local municipal codes, the National Fire Protection Association’s Life Safety Code, and the International Building Code.
“Fire and burglar detection devices are an essential component in protecting city employees, visitors and assets, and ensures day-to-day operations of City services remains consistent and operable,” a staff report states.
Responding to a question from Knight, Randall Crist, director of building safety, noted that the contractor remains the same but with a 30% increase, the first in five years.
“So spread that over five years, so maybe it’s about normal for this economy,” Knight said.
“We are seeing increases in the construction costs all across the board and with our facility management costs also,” Crist noted.
The council adopted a resolution authorizing an intergovernmental agreement with Yuma County and other government agencies to participate in the Yuma Region Imagery Acquisition Consortium Project. The cost for the aerial imagery for the city is a one-time payment of $46,817.
Two ordinances were adopted, with one rezoning 5.9 acres located at the southeast corner of 24th Street and Avenue 7½E from limited commercial to medium density residential/planned unit development for the property.
The other ordinance transfers ownership of a portion of 32nd Street right-of-way adjacent to Bobby Combs RV in exchange for the remaining 32nd Street right-of-way with owners Rodney Haile and James Haile.
The council also approved the following items on the consent agenda:
• A purchase agreement through the State of Arizona for Next Generation 9-1-1 call-handling equipment under a five-year agreement with a total estimated cost of $2.8 million to AT&T Corp. of Indianapolis, Indiana.
• Settlement of a lawsuit filed on behalf of Laurie Ramos for $150,000 for personal injury damages and $33,000 for vehicle damages. This lawsuit stems from a traffic accident involving a city employee driving a city vehicle on May 18, 2021.
• Apparel purchase contracts to the four lowest bidders for one year to Ace Uniforms of Phoenix and Caliber Screen Printing, Firehouse Printing Co. and Z Trendz, all of Yuma, with an estimated total annual expenditure of $50,000 to $80,000.
• A one-year contract with an estimated annual cost of $96,000 for public affairs and government relations consulting with HighGround Inc. of Phoenix.