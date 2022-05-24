The Yuma City Council on Wednesday approved a tentative budget of $414 million, setting the spending ceiling for fiscal year 2023. While monies may be moved around within the funds, the overall total must remain the same.
The tentative budget includes a Capital Improvement Program budget of $181 million, a combined budget of $426,758 for the maintenance improvement districts in the city and an operating expenditure budget of $233 million.
The budget reflects a “high priority” for employee pay, as expressed by the council, Acting City Administrator Jay Simonton explained. The budget includes a labor market study to make sure the wages paid by the city are competitive with other communities in Arizona, especially in the public safety sector.
“Yuma is a very attractive picking ground for some of these other municipalities. We train some of the best police officers in the state, and other agencies throughout the state know that,” Simonton said.
The public safety portion of the study will be conducted first, and if the study indicates that Yuma is not as competitive, as expected, then staff will ask for council approval to use the $1.4 million general contingency fund to implement pay raises for police officers in December and January.
“This might be one of those opportunities to help with our recruitment and retention efforts,” Simonton said.
Mayor Doug Nicholls noted that another factor that might also help attract officers is to show that Yuma’s public safety pension is 100% funded.
New this year, a state law requires that municipalities adopt an annual Public Safety Personnel Retirement System funding policy. Yuma is still required to adopt the policy even though the city this fiscal year paid to fully fund the PSPRS liability and established a reserve to maintain the 100% funding ratio.
The city will use the template recommended by the Arizona League of Cities and Towns and adopt this policy with the annual budget process to ensure compliance.
The city in 2021 issued $159.4 million in revenue bonds to pay the balance of its PSPRS unfunded liability and establish a reserve account designated to maintain fully funded pensions. The city will pay off the debt over the maximum years allowed so as to not overcommit the city and to allow for flexibility in the event of an economic downturn.
The adopted policy will include a section highlighting and documenting council actions to fully fund the PSPRS liability in February 2021.
The budget does not call for an increase in the property tax levy. A flat primary property tax rate of $2.1930 would mean an annual tax levy of $219.30 for a home valued at $100,000.
At $147 million, the budget’s expenditure limitation is under the figure set by state law. The expenditure limitation excludes grants, debt and bond proceeds.
The expenditure limitation is determined by the census population. The city expected a higher census population and had predicted an expenditure limitation of $155 million. However, the census resulted in a lower expenditure limitation. Officials believe that the last census undercounted the city population.
“The census has a lot more impact than just revenues,” Finance Director Doug Allen said.
He noted that revenues will be monitored throughout the year, which depend on how the economy is doing, but there are no concerns at this time.
This year staff asked the council to include several contingency funds for unexpected expenses that might come up. One example is fuel. When first budgeted, $629,238 seemed “like a very reasonable, a very high number. Now we’re hoping. Let’s see how that goes, but that’s what contingencies are for,” Allen said.
If fuel prices don’t go down, staff will move funds from the contingency fund so that the fuel budget doesn’t go over.
On June 15, the council anticipates adopting the final budget and Capital Improvement Program for 2023 and hold a Truth in Taxation hearing if required.
On the same date, the council is expected to also approve select 2023 purchases, such as vehicles, and any budget amendments as well as adopt the public safety pension funding policy for 2023.
The adoption of tax levies for the city property tax, Main Street Mall Maintenance District and all municipal improvement districts is scheduled for July 6. Fiscal year 2023 begins July 1, 2022, and ends June 30, 2023.